Andrew Jordan ‘hugely excited’ ahead of return of BTCC at Croft

Andrew Jordan has spoke of his excitement with the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) set to return this weekend at Croft (Saturday June 15 & Sunday June 16) and he is confident that despite the change in surface, that him and his teammates at Team BMW and Team Pirtek Racing will be on the pace come raceday.

Jordan had a brilliant Thruxton claiming a commanding double victory after a poor weekend at Donington Park and with him claiming two victories previously at Croft, the stars could align for the Sutton Coldfield ace in Yorkshire.

“The success at Thruxton was just what I needed after Donington Park, and has brought us right back into contention for the championship,” he said.

“To have three wins from the six races we’ve finished is a good return and has shown that we have a really strong package with the new BMW.



“We’ve been quick at all three circuits we have visited so far and with Croft being a track where rear-wheel drive cars have always gone well, I’m hugely excited about the weekend ahead.

“There has been a lot of talk about what impact the resurfacing work that has been carried out over the winter will have, but I’m confident that we’ll be right on the pace from the word go and will be able to try and build on the momentum we generated last time out.

He added that for him despite there being more ballast in the car, he is going into the weekend with less ballast than other drivers so he believes he is in a perfect position for a huge push this weekend alongside his teammates.

“Although there will be a little bit of ballast in my car, I’m heading for Croft a lot lighter than some of the other fancied runners and if we can make the most of that to qualify at the sharp end of the grid, we’ll be in the ideal position to fight for more silverware and a big haul of points to make up more ground in the title race.”