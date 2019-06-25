Rory Butcher: It’s nice to be pushing at a circuit where the BMW is so strong

Rory Butcher started the weekend joint championship leader with Colin Turkington but a heavy accident in qualifying left the Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver to battle hard from 29th place after not being able to set a lap time.

He went up to eighteenth in the first race and made steady progress across the day to finish 14th and then finally seventh place to pick up valuable points on a weekend that was potentially doomed from the outset.

The Fife driver paid tribute to the team for getting the car fixed for race day and also was pleased that they were able to push the likes of Colin Turkington and Andrew Jordan in the final race. As a result he is hoping for even more luck when it comes to Oulton Park.

“I have to say a huge thank you to the team for getting the car fixed for race day after what happened in qualifying as it was a big hit.

“To be honest, I hoped we could have taken more from race day but the tyre selections worked against us and when we got rid of the weight after race one, there wasn’t really anyone on the hard tyre in race two. Getting punted off the road also didn’t help….

“Had the final race been dry then I think we could have really pushed up the order because most of the grid would have been on the hard tyre, but we still did well on the wets and to make up seven spots and fight with Turkington and Jordan shows how competitive we are.

“It’s nice to pushing guys like that at a circuit where the BMW is so strong and hopefully at Oulton Park we’ll have a bit more luck.”