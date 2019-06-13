BTCCTouring Cars

Tom Chilton – We just need to be fast from the minute we start our engine

by Samuel Gill
Tom Chilton (GBR) Motorbase Performance Ford Focus

Tom Chilton is eyeing a strong weekend at Croft to bring him up the British Touring Car Championship standings after leaving Thruxton in seventh place.

Chilton spoke ahead of the next race meeting in Yorkshire with the Reigate ace hoping for similar momentum to last year when he finished second.

He admitted that the Motorbase team can’t afford another bad meeting like they experienced at Thruxton so they have to be on it from the beginning and with him not carrying any championship ballast; he sees it as a perfect opportunity to gain.

“We ended on a high at Croft last year with second place. We all need to keep that momentum going now to remain in our top position in the championship. It’s all very close at the top as always.

“We can’t afford another bad round like Thruxton. Everybody has been working hard on the car and thinking ahead to Croft.

“We all have a new circuit to work with this year as the tarmac has been resurfaced. It’s a lot smoother now. This will be the same for everybody to learn as nobody has tested on it.

We just need to be fast from the minute we start our engine especially now I’m not carrying as much championship ballast going into this weekend. It’s a good opportunity to qualify high and score lots of points.”

Samuel Gill

