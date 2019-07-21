DTM

DTM Assen: Rast on pole for second race

by James Eagles
René Rast - DTM - Assen 2019
Credit: DTM

René Rast will start from pole position in the second and final race of the DTM Assen weekend, heading an Audi Sport dominated session.

Championship leader Rast’s time of a 1:24.849 was enough to beat Jonathan Aberdein to top spot by 0.132 seconds, as the South African was the only other driver to set a sub-1:25 lap.

Mike Rockenfeller did enough to take third, 0.168s away from Rast, signalling a vast improvement from his efforts in Saturday’s Qualifying 1 session – when he finished ninth.

Audi drivers claimed the top five spots in second qualifying, with BMW‘s Sheldon van der Linde the fastest of the other two marques in sixth place.

Race 1 winner Marco Wittmann suffered a terrible session, losing drive on his first flying lap and did not have another chance to set a representative lap – despite frantic repair work from the BMW mechanics.

Wittmann was also subject to a stewards’ investigation about impeding Rast out of the final chicane, but claimed on the radio that he had lost power and did not block the Audi intentionally.

Robin Frijns was the fastest man after the first set of fast runs in the 20-minute session, a 1:25.102 left him 0.150s ahead of Rast and a further 0.136s quicker than Duval.

Philipp Eng threatened a challenge to the Audi whitewash, making it inside the top four in the first half of the session, but the BMW driver fell away in the final set of flying laps.

Frijns did not attempt to better his time, despite leaving the garage with plenty of time remaining, and pulled into parc fermé with around three minutes of the session left.

The Dutchman then started to fall down the order, as Rast, Aberdein, Rockenfeller and Nico Müller all improved, leaving him in a dissatisfactory fifth place.

Van der Linde sat comfortably ahead of Duval, who was followed by two more BMW’s in the order of Eng and Timo Glock.

Pietro Fittipaldi rounded out the top 10, making Jamie Green the only Audi driver to qualify outside of the top 10 in thirteenth.

PosNo.DriverManufacturerTimeGap
133René RastAudi1:24.849-
227Jonathan AberdeinAudi1:24.981+0.132
399Mike RockenfellerAudi1:25.017+0.168
451Nico MüllerAudi1:25.018+0.169
54Robin FrijnsAudi1:25.102+0.253
631Sheldon van der LindeBMW1:25.147+0.298
728Loïc DuvalAudi1:25.388+0.539
825Philipp EngBMW1:25.410+0.561
916Timo GlockBMW1:25.468+0.619
1021Pietro FittipaldiAudi1:25.485+0.636
1147Joel ErikssonBMW1:25.517+0.668
127Bruno SpenglerBMW1:25.750+0.901
1353Jamie GreenAudi1:25.854+1.006
1423Daniel JuncadellaAston Martin1:26.087+1.238
153Paul Di RestaAston Martin1:26.370+1.521
1662Ferdinand HabsburgAston Martin1:26.566+1.717
1776Jake DennisAston Martin1:27.379+2.530
1811Marco WittmannBMW1:55.532+30.683
Sims scores first Formula E pole in New...

