Greg Biffle returning to SST at Mid-Ohio

Greg Biffle will run his first Stadium Super Trucks race of the 2019 season in the series’ upcoming weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on 26–28 July.

He made his SST début at Road America in August 2018, where he drove the #57 UFD Racing truck in place of Bill Hynes. He finished seventh and second in the weekend’s two races, though his status as a replacement driver meant his points went to Hynes in the championship. Hynes went on to finish eighth in the 2018 standings.

On Friday afternoon, he announced his plans via Twitter:

Can’t wait for next weekend I’ll be running my 2nd @SSuperTrucks race in the @continentaltire truck in Mid-Ohio!!! See everyone there pic.twitter.com/pPeTTYblcN — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) July 19, 2019

Across the first eight races in 2019, the Continental Tire truck has been split between Ryan Beat (at Circuit of the Americas), Sheldon Creed (at Texas Motor Speedway and Long Beach), and Ryan Eversley (at Toronto). Of the three, Creed is the only race winner as he swept the Texas rounds, though Beat and Eversley are both SST newcomers. The 2019 season is the first for Continental Tire as a truck sponsor and tyre provider.

In June, Creed and Biffle raced against each other in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas; while Creed currently competes full-time in the series, Biffle made his first start in NASCAR since 2016 and first in the Truck Series since 2004. Driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, the 2000 Truck Series champion took the victory in a caution-filled event.

During his NASCAR career, Biffle also won the 2002 Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) title, one of eight drivers to win titles in two of the sport’s three national series. He spent fifteen years in NASCAR’s Cup Series (2002 to 2016), where he recorded nineteen wins and finished second in the 2005 championship battle.

Creed will return to the Continental Tire vehicle for the Portland International Raceway round in late August/early September. Both Portland and Mid-Ohio are new additions to the SST schedule for 2019, serving as support events to the IndyCar Series‘ Grand Prix of Portland and Honda Indy 200, respectively.