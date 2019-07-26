Stadium SUPER Trucks

Matt Brabham paces SST practice at Mid-Ohio

by Justin Nguyen
written by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Stadium Super Trucks

Coming off a three-race streak of runner-up finishes, Stadium Super Trucks points leader Matt Brabham continued his solid season by leading the eight-driver grid in Friday’s practice/qualifying session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Brabham’s time of 1:50.668 beat Robby Gordon by .261 seconds, followed by Jeff Hoffman at 1:51.054. Arie Luyendyk Jr. was fourth-quickest at 1:51.125; a familiar face in the series since its inaugural season in 2013, Luyendyk is making his first start of the 2019 season, driving the #25 SPEED Energy truck (Casey Mears piloted the neon yellow vehicle at Honda Indy Toronto to sixth- and seventh-place runs).

After Luyendyk came Cole Potts (1:51.207) and Gavin Harlien (1:51.276). In seventh was Greg Biffle (1:51.529), driving the #100 Continental Tire truck in his 2019 début and his first series start since Road America in August 2018; the unusual triple-digit number is to promote Continental’s $100 USD gift card deal. Bill Hynes rounded out the field at 1:52.578.

It is SST’s first foray into the 2.25-mile course, racing as a support to the IndyCar SeriesHonda Indy 200. Running the full layout like the open-wheel series, the four ramps for SST will be placed at the Keyhole section (turn two), China Beach (turn five), turn seven, and shortly after turn thirteen.

The SST Twitter posted an image detailing the turn locations:

Results

PositionNumberDriverBest TimeMargin
183Matt Brabham1:50.668Leader
27Robby Gordon1:50.929+ 0.261
347Jeff Hoffman1:51.054+ 0.386
425Arie Luyendyk Jr.1:51.125+ 0.457
560Cole Potts1:51.207+ 0.539
655Gavin Harlien1:51.276+ 0.608
7100Greg Biffle1:51.529+ 0.861
857Bill Hynes1:52.578+ 1.910
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Justin Nguyen

Justin is an American-based reporter who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

Related articles

PREVIEW: 2019 NTT IndyCar Series – Mid-Ohio

Newgarden on championship advantage after Iowa victory: “We...

Greg Biffle returning to SST at Mid-Ohio

Gavin Harlien holds off Brabham for SST Race...

Cole Potts wins weather-shortened SST Race 1 in...

Matt Brabham leads SST field in Toronto practice

Ryan Eversley, Casey Mears join SST grid at...

Russell Boyle returning to SST at Toronto

John Holtger participates in SST test, to make...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More