Matt Brabham paces SST practice at Mid-Ohio

Coming off a three-race streak of runner-up finishes, Stadium Super Trucks points leader Matt Brabham continued his solid season by leading the eight-driver grid in Friday’s practice/qualifying session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Brabham’s time of 1:50.668 beat Robby Gordon by .261 seconds, followed by Jeff Hoffman at 1:51.054. Arie Luyendyk Jr. was fourth-quickest at 1:51.125; a familiar face in the series since its inaugural season in 2013, Luyendyk is making his first start of the 2019 season, driving the #25 SPEED Energy truck (Casey Mears piloted the neon yellow vehicle at Honda Indy Toronto to sixth- and seventh-place runs).

After Luyendyk came Cole Potts (1:51.207) and Gavin Harlien (1:51.276). In seventh was Greg Biffle (1:51.529), driving the #100 Continental Tire truck in his 2019 début and his first series start since Road America in August 2018; the unusual triple-digit number is to promote Continental’s $100 USD gift card deal. Bill Hynes rounded out the field at 1:52.578.

It is SST’s first foray into the 2.25-mile course, racing as a support to the IndyCar Series‘ Honda Indy 200. Running the full layout like the open-wheel series, the four ramps for SST will be placed at the Keyhole section (turn two), China Beach (turn five), turn seven, and shortly after turn thirteen.

