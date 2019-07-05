Turkington on 50th BTCC win – “One of the highlights of my career”

Colin Turkington claimed a brilliant double victory to extend his lead in the British Touring Car Championship Driver’s Standings and also hit a career milestone of 50 race wins, a feat only achieved by Jason Plato, Matt Neal, and Andy Rouse (Gordon Shedden is two short of the 50 mark).

Turkington started the weekend by claiming pole position despite being on maximum ballast which proved to be the perfect start for the impressive 2019 BMW 3 Series.

From there he went on to claim two lights-to-flag victories to give himself the aforementioned milestone and finished it off with an eighth placed finish in the reverse grid race after the drama that occurred at the front.

The defending BTCC champ called reaching the milestone one of the highlights of his career so far. He also paid credit to Team BMW saying for him, it’s great not only for him but for the team as well.

“Qualifying on pole with maximum ballast was way beyond my expectations, and to then convert that into two race wins and cap it off with my 50th career BTCC victory will unquestionably be one of the highlights of my career.” said Turkington.

“I’m really proud of that – it’s a great moment for us all. I can only win these races with the support of a team like WSR who consistently give me the equipment to do the job – it’s very much a full team effort.

“It was important to score points in race three, and whilst you always want more, eighth place marked a strong finish in such a competitive field.”

Looking ahead to Snetterton in around a month’s time, he added that now the hard work starts as the season starts to hot up and that they’ve left Oulton Park with the momentum firmly behind them.

“With a heavy car and starting back in the pack, that was about as much as we could have got out of it. I’m not thinking too much about the championship yet, but it’s obviously good to have points in the bag and we leave Oulton with the momentum behind us.

“The 3 Series was clearly the fastest car again all weekend so we can take confidence from that, but now is when the hard work really starts and we need to dig even deeper.”