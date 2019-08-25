Green to start DTM’s 500th race on Lausitzring pole

Jamie Green will start the 500th race in the DTM Series’ history on pole position, leading an all-Audi Sport top five lockout in qualifying for Race 2 at the Lausitzring.

Green’s lap time of a 1:35.397, set in the first half of the 20-minute session, was enough to see the Brit improve on his Race 1 starting position by one place and take his first pole position since Spielberg in 2017.

He heads the Team WRT driver Jonathan Aberdein, who was one of the few improvers late in the session, by just over a tenth of a second and Race 1 winner Nico Müller – who draws a point closer to championship leader René Rast.

Rast managed to secure pole for Race 1 before his retirement early in Saturday’s race, but could not break into the top two in this morning’s qualifying session and starts from fourth.

Green took command of the session early on, setting his fastest time inside the first 10 minutes of the session on a very busy Lausitzring track.

Müller proved to be the Team Rosberg driver’s nearest threat 0.151 seconds adrift, with Rast and Robin Frijns completing the top four.

Upon returning to the pits in the session’s natural break, Müller asked for minor aero changes in order to have a bit more front-end bite in the twisty infield section but was content with the straightline benefits produced from a lighter rear downforce setup used by Team Abt Sportsline.

As has been the case in every session over the Lausitzring weekend so far, BMW Team RMG‘s Marco Wittmann was the flag-flyer for BMW Motorsport – but the German had to settle for a frustrating familiar fifth place.

His fourth place finish in Race 1 meant that, while he closed his gap to Rast in the championship picture, the two-time champion still stands 50 points behind the Audi man.

Times generally failed to improve over the final runs in the last five minutes of the session, with Aberdein the big mover and shaker in second place – it marked the South African’s third top three qualifying finish of the 2019 season.

Wittmann made marginal gains but fell out of the top five, courtesy of the flying Aberdein, and faces an uphill struggle to reach the podium against a formidable Audi challenge.

Aberdein’s lap also demoted Frijns to the fringe of the top five, 0.231s away from polesitter Green, ahead of Wittmann and the Audi Sport Team Phoenix car of Loïc Duval.

Pietro Fittipaldi once again made the top 10 in the second Team WRT car, comfortably ahead of Wittmann’s Team RMG team-mate Timo Glock and Audi’s Race 1 podium finisher Mike Rockenfeller.

Fifteenth place was enough for Paul Di Resta to win the R-Motorsport/Aston Martin battle, but none of the four drivers could get within a second of the ultimate pace.