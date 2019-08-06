PREVIEW: 2019 DTM Series – Brands Hatch

The sixth round 2019 DTM Series brings Germany’s premier touring car championship to the county of Kent, and the Brands Hatch circuit, for the tenth time in its history.

2018’s meeting marked the first DTM race at Brands for five years, with Mercedes-Benz taking victory in both races.

There will be no repeat this year for the Silver Arrows, after Mercedes pulled out of the DTM at the end of the ’18 season.

But last year’s race winners Dani Juncadella and Paul di Resta will be in action this weekend, having made the move to the R-Motorsport/Aston Martin squad for the start of this year.

The championship picture

Audi Sport‘s René Rast leads the Drivers’ Championship after the first five weekends of the season with 158 points, but will have to see off a growing challenge from fellow Audi driver Nico Müller if he is to retain the title he won in 2017.

Müller’s two podium finishes at Assen two weeks’ ago has moved the Swiss driver to 22 points away from Rast’s lead with four weekends to go.

Two-time champion Marco Wittmann produced a sterling comeback drive during the second race in the Netherlands to take second place from last on the grid, helping him overtake fellow BMW Motorsport driver Philipp Eng for third in the championship – albeit 40 points behind Rast.

Wittmann also mastered wet conditions in Race 1 to win from pole position and join Rast on three victories for the season.

Despite the purple patch of form at Assen, the German refused to make any predictions on the title run-in – recalling his low-scoring weekend at the Norisring two rounds’ ago.

“Everything is still possible in the title race,” said Wittmann.

Credit: DTM

“At the Norisring, I got almost no points, but in Assen I took home quite a lot.

“In the DTM, the situation changes from weekend to weekend – and we still have eight races to go.”

Bruno Spengler failed to score points in either Assen race, so he has ceded his fifth place in the championship to Race 2 winner and Audi driver Mike Rockenfeller.

Audi Sport Team Rosberg leads the Teams’ standings with a lead of 18 points over Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, with BMW Team RMG providing a vague challenge in third.

Unsurprisingly, Audi is leading the Manufacturers’ Championship on 576 points, 170 points ahead of BMW.

R-Motorsport will hope that its more tyre-conservative approach will bring more consistent results, and an extension to its 45-point tally.

A homecoming of sorts

There’s plenty of home interest for the crowd at Brands, with three British drivers competing – but most likely not for a race win.

R-Motorsport boast two of the quota with di Resta and Jake Dennis, while Audi’s Jamie Green will want a good showing after a quiet weekend at Assen.

Credit: DTM

However, the circuit hasn’t been kind to Green over his lengthy DTM career – with just a podium finish in the series’ inaugural visit to the track in 2006 the only result to remember fondly.

Weekend schedule

All times in BST

Saturday 10 August

Free Practice: 9:00

Qualifying 1: 16:30

Race 1: 13:30

Sunday 11 August

Qualifying 2: 10:00

Race 2: 13:30

How can I keep up with the weekend?

The Checkered Flag will be on site to provide you with all the session news and stories, while FreeSports will broadcast the action live on TV.