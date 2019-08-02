Stadium Super Trucks returning to Mid-Ohio as Xfinity Series support race

Just two weeks after completing their maiden trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the Stadium Super Trucks will return to the Lexington, Ohio circuit for their next rounds. On Friday, track and series officials announced SST will join the NASCAR Xfinity Series‘ B&L Transport 170 weekend on 9–10 August.

“The Stadium Super Trucks have been added to the schedule at Mid-Ohio, August 9-10 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” the SST Facebook page posted. “We’ll run a race on Friday and Saturday (After Xfinity action)[.]”

In late July, the series made their début as a supporting event to the IndyCar Series, with Cole Potts and Gavin Harlien both winning their second races of 2019. With no races between the two dates, the 2019 SST schedule will feature four consecutive races at Mid-Ohio. The return was mentioned in passing during the live broadcasts, though it was not official until Friday.

August, a month that has featured road course racing for the Xfinity Series and become a popular staple of the its schedule, will also see SST supporting the stock car series at Road America on 23–24 August. It is SST’s second trip to the Wisconsin-based track.

While driver entries are usually not confirmed until the week leading up to the race, Ryan Eversley has revealed he intends to participate in the return to Mid-Ohio, driving the Continental Tire truck. The sports car driver joined SST for the Honda Indy Toronto rounds in early July, where he finished ninth and eighth. NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle drove the Continental truck in the IndyCar Mid-Ohio weekend to second- and fourth-place runs.

Eversley tweeted: