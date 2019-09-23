Hamilton steps down for final two races of BTCC season

After narrowly making the cut for the latest round of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship, Nicolas Hamilton has announced that he will not be taking part in the final two race weekends of the season.

Ahead of Knockhill Hamilton was left in a difficult position after sponsors Duo reneged their deal with him. Hamilton’s title sponsors ROKiT stepped in to save the day as they introduced ABK Beer, another one of ROKiT‘s companies, to the grid, providing the money to bridge the gap.

In a statement released on social media, Hamilton said:

“Having competed in all 8 of the BTCC race events so far this year, I have decided to step back from the final two rounds of the season, to regroup & come back stronger next year.

“Many thanks to all of my partners for making this year possible, particularly ROKiT and to all who showed their support.

“I have proven a lot to myself & to all that ever doubted me. See you in 2020, where I will be hungrier & stronger than ever!”

Hamilton, who has taken on the challenge of racing with cerebral palsy, made his return to BTCC this season with the Motorbase team, in a specially modified Ford Focus RS after racing in the Renault Clio Cup UK for the last two years.

Despite suffering five non-finishes, Hamilton pushed hard throughout the year, securing his best finish of eighteenth place at Snetterton.

“It’s an unfortunate end to what has been a very positive season for Nic;” commented Team Principal David Bartrum. “We’ve been on a truly unique journey together this year, and I’m sad that we won’t have the opportunity to complete it.

“It has taken a huge amount of effort, hard work, and determination from Nic to reach the BTCC grid; “ he added. “I think he’s shown that he’s a very capable driver, and surprised people along the way.

“Everyone at Motorbase Performance wishes him the very best with his journey and future motor racing career.”