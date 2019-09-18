Müller stays with Audi DTM squad for 2020

Nico Müller has announced that he will stay with Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline for the 2020 DTM Series, taking him into a seventh season in the championship.

Müller, who will also drive in the 2019-20 ABB Formula E championship with the GEOX Dragon team, is the favourite to finish second in the ’19 DTM Drivers’ Championship – but saw his title challenge against Audi stablemate René Rast end with a poor weekend at the Nürburgring.

The Swiss driver confirmed his contract extension through social media on Wednesday morning.

“I can proudly confirm that I‘ll continue racing in [the DTM] as an Audi factory driver in 2020,” Müller wrote on Instagram.

“Busy and very exciting times coming up, and I am very grateful to Audi and our bosses for giving me this opportunity!”

2019 has been the 27-year-old’s best season in the DTM to date with two wins and a further eight podiums in 16 races, far eclipsing his previous best championship position of ninth achieved in ’16.

His win at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in June was his first for nearly three years, and he followed that success with another victory at the Lausitzring in August – a result that looked to have salvaged his championship ambitions.

But Müller could only score nine points penultimate round of the season at the Nürburging while Rast tied up his second DTM title with 44 points out of a possible 56 from the weekend.

A jump start from third place in Race 1 demoted him to the back of the field, while he could only manage sixth in Race 2 following a poor qualifying performance.