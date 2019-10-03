DTM ’20 calendar completed by Igora Drive addition

The 2020 calendar for the DTM Series has been completed by the addition of new Russian venue Igora Drive on a five-year deal.

The circuit, just north of St. Petersburg, becomes the second Russian venue to host a DTM round after the Moscow Raceway, which featured on the calendar between 2013 and ’17.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, nine rounds of an expanded 10-round calendar had been revealed – with ITR chairman Achim Kostron saying last month that an “exciting” new venue would also join fellow new additions Autodromo Nazionale Monza and the Anderstorp Raceway.

The FIA Grade 2 circuit – that features a Grand Prix circuit, motocross and rallycross tracks, a driving safety centre and a kart track – was designed by renowned circuit architect Hermann Tilke and was finished recently, around three years after the start of its construction period.

The track is seeking Grade 1 status, but circuit organisers have denied any interest in inheriting the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix from the Sochi Autodrom after 2020.

Current DTM drivers Dani Juncadella, Philipp Eng and ’19 champion René Rast represented R-Motorsport/Aston Martin, BMW Motorsport and Audi Sport respectively at the grand opening of the circuit, with 100 guests in attendance.

Rast said that he was “curious” but optimistic about the new 4.086km, 14-turn track, with some fast sections building his excitement over the first DTM race there on 29-31 May.

Credit: DTM/Igora Drive

“I am very curious about what to expect,” said Rast.

“The track looks extremely interesting: I’ve already looked at some photos and videos on YouTube in order to get a better idea of what the whole thing will look like.

“It looks pretty fast in some areas – and that’s exactly what we drivers always want: fast corners where you need to be brave.”

Kostron welcomed Russia back to the DTM calendar after two years away, and praised Igora Drive for its track layout and circuit infrastructure.

“We are very happy to have brought the DTM back to Russia after a two-year absence,” Kostron said.

“The Igora Park is a hugely impressive facility, capable of hosting world-class, international motorsport.

“The track configuration looks set to provide thrilling racing, which will impress spectators in the grandstands as much as the fans watching on their TVs when we visit next May.”

Igora Drive will be one of six non-German rounds in 2020, alongside Circuit Zolder, Anderstorp, Monza, Brands Hatch Circuit and TT Circuit Assen.