DTM Trophy GT series to debut in ’20

The DTM Series‘ organiser ITR has announced the formation of a GT specification championship, the DTM Trophy, that will run as a support series in selected rounds of the 2020 championship.

The championship is expected to feature GT4 spec cars from each of the three manufacturers that currently compete in the DTM; Aston Martin Racing, Audi Sport and BMW Motorsport.

Other manufacturers that have GT cars that conform to the set power regulations of 400-500bhp, and FIA categories E2-SH and E2-SC, are also eligible for inclusion.

ITR confirmed that more information regarding car specifications will be revealed before the start of the season and that Balance of Performance, commonly used to encourage competitive parity in GT racing, will be enforced.

The DTM Trophy will act as a support for the DTM championship at seven of the 10 rounds in ’20 – including Swedish venue Anderstorp, which makes its DTM debut next season.

Also included are the four German rounds at the Lausitzring, Norisring, Nürburgring and the season finale at Hockenheim.

Zolder and Assen join Anderstorp as the non-German hosts, omitting Monza, Brands Hatch and newly-completed Russian venue Igora Drive.

There will be two Free Practice sessions held on a Friday, followed by 20-minute qualifying sessions and 30-minute races on the Saturday and Sunday, mirroring the schedule of the DTM – except for the race duration.

The series is targeting drivers of all ages and nationalities, with overall championships for teams and drivers and a sub-championship for drivers under 22 years of age.

The price of entry stands at €27,000 plus VAT for a whole season and €5,000 plus VAT, per event, for a guest drive.

In a statement released on Wednesday, ITR managing director Achim Kostron said that the championship is an “attractive package” for drivers and manufacturers.

“With the DTM Trophy, we’re creating an attractive package for both the ambitious young driver and the seasoned professional,” said Kostron.

“The opportunity to race near-series-spec GT vehicles – a category supported by a diverse and attractive range of international automotive manufacturers – will make for a fantastic series that will be enjoyed by fans and competitors alike.”

For ’20, the DTM support series schedule will feature the all-female W Series and the DMV GT & Touring Car Cup.