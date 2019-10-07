Matt Nolan joins SST Gold Coast lineup

Matt Nolan is back in the Stadium Super Trucks. After he tested a truck at series headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, he confirmed he will join their return to Australia at the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 at Surfers Paradise in late October.

“Testing today @ Robby Gordon Motorsports, ready for the big dance at GC600 in a couple of weeks,” he posted on Facebook.

Nolan, who currently competes in the Aussie Racing Cars, has eight career SST starts, five of which came in 2018. He made his series debut in 2016 at the Gold Coast weekend in Surfers Paradise, where he finished tenth, seventh, and ninth. A former jet skier, he also has truck racing experience in his home country with the now-defunct V8 Utes.

In 2018, he returned to SST for the Barbagallo Raceway round in Perth, where he wrecked in chaotic fashion and was unable to run the weekend’s second race. The incident ultimately led to a year-long ban on the series by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS), forbidding the series from racing with CAMS-sanctioned series, as a wheel came off and hit a vacant pedestrian bridge.

His first American racing with the series came later in the 2018 season at Road America, finishing ninth and tenth. Nolan’s most recent starts came in October when the trucks returned to Australia in October 2018 at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Australian Motor Racing Series (AMRS). He finished eighth and seventh in the weekend’s two races.

The controversial CAMS ban was lifted in late August; shortly after the announcement, the trucks joined the 2019 Gold Coast 600 card. Scheduled for 25–27 October, the GC600’s SST grid will also feature Dakar Rally champion Toby Price and NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle.