DTM floats idea of “revolutionary” new support series

The DTM Series has shown its “spectacular conceptual vision” for the potential future of touring car racing.

The series in question has been introduced as a support series for the DTM, with the focus being on electric vehicles using “battery or hydrogen fuel cell technology” and performance figures reaching the 1000bhp mark for a limited time.

This is a marked increase from the current generation DTM cars – already the most powerful in the series’ 35-year history – that are powered by 600bhp Class 1 regulation turbocharged engines.

The DTM views this concept as and “unprecedented opportunity” for car manufacturers to develop high-performance vehicles that run on alternate power sources.

Germany’s premier touring car category is also weighing up the possibility of hybrid powertrains for the 2022 season, as the championship looks to further its name throughout the continent – believing it already has a “strong foothold in the European market”.

The DTM’s organising body, ITR, is also targeting an overhaul of conventional pitstops, outlining its wish for “large industrial robots” changing tyres and the hydrogen cell or battery pack in the underbody of the car.

In a statement released on Thursday, the DTM presented a three-step “pathway to the future” – the viability of the series depends on meeting the criteria.

The first point covers the feasibility of the technology in a racing series, without distracting from the quality of racing that the DTM is known for.

Weight would be an important factor, with the DTM stressing that a minimum weight as low as is possible would be key to optimise handling and car balance.

Credit: DTM

General interest from fans, manufacturers and sponsors and the financial aspect of the vision will also be taken into consideration.

ITR chairman Gerhard Berger called the plans “courageous” and said that there is a need to look beyond the foreseeable future in order to make potentially sport-defining changes.

“You have to look far ahead if you want to shape the future of motor sports and offer racing with alternative drive systems that inspires the fans,” said Berger.

“It is obvious that manufacturers who want to become involved in motorsport are increasingly focusing on alternative drive concepts.

Credit: DTM

“Although hybrid and electric vehicles have established a foothold in the market, I think that a truly new and inspiring concept has been lacking up until now.

“In addition to millions of motorsport fans worldwide, we’re now talking with a large number of automotive companies and suppliers who would like to become more involved in motorsport.

“With this project, we want to demonstrate that we’re open to what the future holds and that we have something new to offer the world’s manufacturers.”