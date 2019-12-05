2020 DTM pre-season test to be held at Monza

The DTM Series’ official three-day winter test will be held at one of the championship’s new tracks for 2020, the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The test will be held between 16-18 March – three months before the iconic Italian circuit will host its first DTM round.

The 2019 pre-season test was conducted at the Lausitzring, with some late-2018 tests also being held at the Circuito do Estoril.

Monza joins the Anderstorp Raceway and new Russian facility Igora Drive as a debuting venue in ’20, as the championship looks to increase its appeal across the continent.

Despite the allocation of just one official test session from the series’ governing body, the ITR, all teams are free to test at their own wishes throughout the winter.

Credit: DTM

R-Motorsport/Aston Martin decided to opt out of November’s SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race merger event, in favour of making performance gains for 2020 after a difficult debut year in ’19.

The annual Young Driver Test takes place on 10-13 December at the Circuito de Jerez.

The championship will start on the weekend of 24-26 April, at Belgian track Circuit Zolder – taking over the season-opener tag from the traditional bookend Hockenheim, which will only host the final round in October.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the DTM also confirmed that it will have a presence at this weekend’s (6-8 December) Monza Rally Show, with Audi Sport’s RS5 DTM car on display for the public.