Perez Enters Grizedale Stages With M-Sport

Porsche Carerra Cup GB frontrunner Seb Perez will enter this weekend’s Grizedale Stages in an M-Sport prepared Ford Fiesta R5 MK2.

Perez, who entered the Rally Dijious Bo in Mallorca last month in a historic Porsche 911 RS, has tested the car at M-Sport’s headquarters in Cumbria today (December 4), before Saturday’s rally in the Lake District.

Although Perez has focused mainly on the racetrack during his career so far, his father Steve is no stranger to either M-Sport or rallying in general, having driven several M-Sport build cars in recent seasons in various events such as the BTRDA championship in a Ford Focus WRC.

Perez will drive a brand new Ford Fiesta R5 MK2. Photo Credit: Seb Perez

The 20-year-old said on the upcoming event: “I am really excited to take part in the event and to rally with M-Sport in the new Ford Fiesta R5 Mk II. It looks like a fantastic piece of kit and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel and see what the car can do.”

“My Dad has competed in a number of UK rally championships over the years. He won the BTRDA twice in a Ford Focus WRC car, so he’s had a long-standing relationship with M-Sport. My goal was always to do an event in an R5 at some point and that has come together for this rally, so it is fantastic to combine the family links with both Ford and M-Sport, as well as reuniting Alex (Lee) and I in the car.”

The Grizedale Stages take place this Saturday, December 7.