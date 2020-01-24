DTM

R-Motorsport leaves DTM after one year

by James Eagles
written by James Eagles
Daniel Juncadella - DTM Series - 2019 Nurburgring
Credit: DTM

R-Motorsport has confirmed its decision to leave the DTM Series after just one season in the championship.

The Swiss privateer outfit was responsible for four Aston Martin Vantage entries in the 2019 season, in effect taking the departed Mercedes’ place in the series, scoring a total of 49 points in 18 races and failed to finish on the podium or in the top five all year.

The team announced in October that it had split from engine supplier HWA in the immediate aftermath of a tricky debut season; but one that had started to show signs of progression.

In addition, R-Motorsport asked for permission to withdraw from the DTM/SUPER GT merger weekend at the Fuji Speedway in November, citing a desire to improve the Vantage DTM ahead of 2020.

It is believed that R-Motorsport has sold all of the cars it had held for the championship, and a press release issued on Friday corroborated the rumours that it will not be competing this season; with team principal Dr. Florian Kamelger saying that continuing would not be “appropriate”.

“The reassessment of our motorsport program showed that we want to set new priorities for the future and that the DTM engagement would not be appropriate for us anymore,” said Kamelger.

“What we have decided regarding our 2020 motorsport program we will announce at a later stage.

“However, I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you particularly to [DTM President] Gerhard Berger and the ITR, to [Audi and BMW motorsport bosses] Dieter Gass and to Jens Marquardt for the common engagement in DTM during our debut season.

Bruno Spengler & Jake Dennis - DTM Series - 2019 Hockenheim I
Credit: DTM

“BMW [especially] has been an extraordinary [sic] helpful partner for us.”

In the DTM’s current state, the 2020 season will see just two manufacturers – the lowest total since ’11 – and 14 cars.

It is unknown if BMW and Audi will opt to field extra cars to compensate for R-Motorsport’s departure.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

DTM, Formula 1 writer and deputy editor for The Checkered Flag. Autosport Academy member and freelance voice over artist.

Related articles

Tincknell and Westbrook join Aston Martin for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Tom Blomqvist Joins R-Motorsport

Auer confirmed for DTM return in ’20 with BMW

Spengler to switch from DTM to IMSA with BMW

Toyota Back on Top with Bahrain One-Two

Rebellion Racing Out in Front in Second Practice

Jones, Scherer form Audi WRT DTM line-up for ’20

2020 DTM pre-season test to be held at Monza

AF Corse Disqualification Gives Porsche WEC Victory

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More