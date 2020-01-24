R-Motorsport leaves DTM after one year

R-Motorsport has confirmed its decision to leave the DTM Series after just one season in the championship.

The Swiss privateer outfit was responsible for four Aston Martin Vantage entries in the 2019 season, in effect taking the departed Mercedes’ place in the series, scoring a total of 49 points in 18 races and failed to finish on the podium or in the top five all year.

The team announced in October that it had split from engine supplier HWA in the immediate aftermath of a tricky debut season; but one that had started to show signs of progression.

In addition, R-Motorsport asked for permission to withdraw from the DTM/SUPER GT merger weekend at the Fuji Speedway in November, citing a desire to improve the Vantage DTM ahead of 2020.

It is believed that R-Motorsport has sold all of the cars it had held for the championship, and a press release issued on Friday corroborated the rumours that it will not be competing this season; with team principal Dr. Florian Kamelger saying that continuing would not be “appropriate”.

“The reassessment of our motorsport program showed that we want to set new priorities for the future and that the DTM engagement would not be appropriate for us anymore,” said Kamelger.

“What we have decided regarding our 2020 motorsport program we will announce at a later stage.

“However, I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you particularly to [DTM President] Gerhard Berger and the ITR, to [Audi and BMW motorsport bosses] Dieter Gass and to Jens Marquardt for the common engagement in DTM during our debut season.

Credit: DTM

“BMW [especially] has been an extraordinary [sic] helpful partner for us.”

In the DTM’s current state, the 2020 season will see just two manufacturers – the lowest total since ’11 – and 14 cars.

It is unknown if BMW and Audi will opt to field extra cars to compensate for R-Motorsport’s departure.