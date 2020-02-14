BMW DTM team completes three-day Vallelunga test

BMW Motorsport drivers Philipp Eng and Timo Glock completed three days of running in a private DTM Series pre-season test at Vallelunga this week.

New signings Lucas Auer and Jonathan Aberdein were also present, but did not take to the track in an updated M4 DTM car.

Eng and Glock completed a combined total of 460 laps between Wednesday and Friday, with BMW trialling and evaluating “different technical ideas” as it attempts to close the 582-point gap to Manufacturers’ champion Audi Sport.

BMW has undergone an internal investigation over the winter to see what went awry with its 2019 campaign, scoring only six wins all season – four of them courtesy of lead driver Marco Wittmann, who finished a distant third in the Drivers’ standings.

“It was very nice to be back in the car after the long break,” said Glock.

“When I arrived in the paddock on the first morning, I realised that this is my twentieth year in motor racing, if I deduct the karting years.

“And I still have butterflies in my stomach when I walk through the paddock, and look forward to getting behind the wheel of a racing car.

“I had a big smile on my face for the first few laps. I really enjoyed it.

“The car felt good and we were able to work through some of the points on our list.

“It was a positive test and we must now make sure we sort everything else out in Monza and continue to prepare well for the season.”

Eng believes that BMW is in good shape for the official pre-season test at Monza on 16-18 March, just over a month before the start of the season at Zolder on 24-26 April.

“It was great to feel how much positive energy there is in the team, and to see how much hard work has been put in over the winter,” he added.

“Everyone is fully motivated. As a driver, that gives me an extremely good feeling.

“Out on the track, we confirmed that we have been able to implement everything we resolved to do.

“The car is really very easy to drive. We have taken a further step forward and I am now looking forward to the next test in Monza.”

BMW has said that all seven confirmed drivers for the 2020 season, including Robert Kubica with the new ART Grand Prix customer entry, will be present at the Monza test.