Next generation of Formula E car revealed

Formula E have revealed the chassis that will be used from the 2020/21 season onwards, which includes changes to the front and rear wings and a new shark fin.

Season seven of the championship will still see all teams using the same chassis design, with the same rules allowing changes only to the electric components of the car and parts of the powertrain.

The series used their original chassis design for the first four seasons, with the Gen2 car being introduced for season five after the introduction of new technical requirements meaning that only one car had to be used per race.

But just two years after the arrival of the Gen2 car, series organisers felt that there was a need for a refresh on the design for season seven.

Changes to the car include new front wing endplates, and a removal of the bodywork over the front and rear tyres.

There are new bargeboards behind the front wheels, and the rear wing now sits more centrally to the car at the back, in addition to the new shark fin.

The timing of the change coincides with Formula E becoming an official FIA world championship next season, and series founder Alejandro Agag highlighted the importance of the role the new car will play in the history of Formula E.

“As we did with the first-generation car, the Gen2 EVO has been given reprofiled bodywork to make it look more sleek and agile,” he said.

“This car will forever go down in the history books as the first to challenge for an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“I would like to thank FIA President Jean Todt and his team for making this evolution take shape. Its futuristic design once again showcases Formula E as the category for innovation in both technological advances and appearance.”

FIA President Jean Todt also hailed the new look car ahead of Formula E’s new ‘world championship status’.

Todt comment, “I am pleased that as the series transitions to world championship status, we see a further evolution of the Gen2 car – the Gen2 EVO – with an exciting new look.

“It is this progressive approach that has contributed to the expansion of the grid and increasing competitiveness of the championship, which continues to go from strength to strength and which is paving the way for the future of sustainable urban mobility.”