NASCAR Xfinity Series

RSS Racing allies with SHR, plans expansion for 2022

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

RSS Racing began the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as a two-car team, then shrank to a one-car team, but will return to a multi-car operation in 2022. On Thursday, RSS announced they have formed a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing for next season, along with retaining full-time primary sponsor CMR Construction & Roofing and an engine partnership with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines.

After racing with Chevrolet for their entire history, RSS switched to Ford in 2021. The team began the year with the regular #39 of owner/driver Ryan Sieg and the #23 for multiple drivers like Jason White and Natalie Decker in an alliance with Truck Series organisation Reaume Brothers Racing. The latter was sold to Our Motorsports in March when Our’s second car, the #03, began to be locked out of the grid for non-qualifying events despite having two-time champion Tyler Reddick behind the wheel due to qualifying being rained out.

With Our assuming control of the #23 and switching its make to Chevrolet, RSS returned to a one-car stable with Sieg. Sieg is currently fourteenth in points with seven top tens, two top fives, and a best finish of fifth in both top-five runs.

Ford does not have a major Xfinity presence in terms of cars, with the RSS #39 being one of just three full-time Mustangs alongside SHR’s #98 of Riley Herbst and Team Penske‘s #22 of Austin Cindric. However, quantity does not guarantee quality, as evidenced by Cindric being in the hunt for his second consecutive series championship.

“This is a huge step for our team to return with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines, along with the addition of a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Sieg. “I’m very excited and looking forward to next season.”

Throughout their history, RSS fielded a bevy of other multi-driver cars besides the #39. In 2020, the #39 was joined by the #93 which was primarily piloted by Myatt Snider, along with the part-time #38 as a start-and-park car. The team did not specify in Thursday’s announcement how many cars would be added, their numbers, or their drivers, though the SHR partnership could provide them with new options from that camp.

RSS is the second new ally for SHR in 2022. In the Cup Series, the team has forged a new deal with Rick Ware Racing.

Share
1226 posts

About author
History major at San Jose State University and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Adam Stevens suspended for Martinsville, 3 Our crew suspended for 4 races

By
2 Mins read
Loose lugs have resulted in Christopher Bell’s crew chief Adam Stevens being suspended for the next Cup race. In Xfinity, Our Motorsports’ Kenneth Roettger, Robert Anderson and Drew Beason are all suspended 4 races due to a loose ballast.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Xfinity at Martinsville

By
2 Mins read
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his annual one-off in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022 when he runs Martinsville on 8 April. He won the 2014 Cup fall race there, but has never contested Xfinity at the short track.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ty Gibbs scores fourth career Xfinity win, ARCA title at Kansas

By
3 Mins read
Ty Gibbs, shortly before clinching the ARCA Menards Series championship, won his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity race in just his seventeenth start when he led the final ten laps at Kansas.