Alex Labbe returns to DGM for at least 18 races

Alex Labbé has rejoined DGM Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series for at least eighteen races, the team confirmed on Saturday. He will drive the #90 in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on 19 February before moving to the #36 for the West Coast races at Auto Club Speedway (26 February), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (5 March), and Phoenix Raceway (12 March).

While he is currently set for eighteen rounds, additional races can be added depending on sponsorship. At the moment, he has support from longtime sponsors Can-Am, Larue Snowblowers, and VR Victoriaville. Can-Am will be his primary sponsor at Circuit of the Americas (26 March), Road America (2 July), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (30 July), Michigan International Speedway (6 August), Daytona International Speedway (26 August), Bristol Motor Speedway (16 September), and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (8 October).

“I am so excited to be back with DGM Racing,” Labbé stated. Although we are scaling back the amount of races this year, I am confident it will allow us to be more competitive and successful as a team in the long run, Mario (Gosselin, team owner) has supported me for as long as I can remember, and I cannot thank him and Michelle (Gosselin) enough for what they’ve done over the years. Having the opportunity to race in NASCAR is a dream come true.”

He ran the full schedule for the team in 2020 and 2021, with the first coming in the #90 before moving to the #36. Since making his Xfinity début in 2016 for DGM (then King Autosport), he has ten top-ten finishes and a best run of fourth at the Charlotte Roval in 2020. His 2021 campaign ended with three top tens and a nineteenth-place points finish.

Doubt was initially cast on Labbé’s future with the team as Mason Massey, Kyle Weatherman, and Josh Bilicki were signed to run part-time schedules, indicating the team will not have a permanent driver running every race though Labbé could still conduct a full run with enough financial backing. Bilicki is in the #36 for Daytona, while Massey and Weatherman will respectively pilot the #91 and #92.

The Canada native won the 2017 NASCAR Pinty’s Series championship.

Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E, Great American Shortcourse, and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars.
