Kyle LeDuc, Sara Price to return to Chip Ganassi Racing for 2022 Extreme E season

Chip Ganassi Racing is one of two American teams in the Extreme E Championship alongside Andretti United, but the only one whose two drivers also represent the Stars and Stripes. This will remain the case for 2022 as the team announced Wednesday the returns of Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price.

The duo placed eighth in points after struggling through the year with misfortunes like mechanical issues. Although they were one of two teams that failed to score a podium, they were the first to win the Super Sector, which rewards five bonus points for the fastest car through a certain track sector, when it was introduced at the Ocean X Prix. CGR was a lap away from turning their luck around in the Island X Prix, but the steering failed and relegated them to a fourth that remained their best finish of the year.

Price was the first confirmed driver in Extreme E when CGR signed her ten months prior to the inaugural round, the Desert X-Prix in April 2021. The first female driver in CGR’s history, she entered Extreme E with a decorated motocross and off-road background, the latter of which included the Stadium Super Trucks and Baja 1000. In 2019, she became the first woman to run the full Baja 1000 distance on her own and won the SCORE International Trophy Truck Spec class, which enabled her to place second overall. Outside of Extreme E, she raced in the SCORE Trophy Trucks alongside Adonia Racing’s Dave Taylor.

“I’m very excited to be with Chip Ganassi Racing for our second season in the Extreme E series,” commented Price. “In our first season, our speed showed but the results weren’t there. This is our redemption year. We are more than prepared, we’ve learned a lot, and it’s time to show the world what we have. We have an incredible team behind us, and Kyle and I are two drivers ready for what’s to come and showing the world what we are capable of.”

LeDuc joined CGR as one of the most accomplished short course racers in the discipline’s history. The seven-time Pro 4 champion has over 100 career victories, sixty of which came in the now defunct Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series. After winning the inaugural Championship Off-Road Pro 4 title in 2020, his defence ended with four wins and a runner-up points placement. Like Price, he has experience in the Stadium Super Trucks which entailed racing in the X Games in 2015 and notching a podium at the 2016 Sand Sports Super Show.

“I’m super pumped to be on board with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2022 Extreme E series,” said LeDuc. “We have taken what we learned in 2021 and ripped it to shreds to find the strong and the weak points and have addressed every issue with pinpoint accuracy. Sara and I will bring what’s needed to be intensely competitive and bring the action the world expects from us, and we know we can deliver. I can’t wait to get around the world and race in new locations, meet new people and learn what we can do as humans to fix issues around the world.”