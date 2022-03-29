NASCAR Xfinity Series

DGM Racing downscales to 2 full-time cars

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

DGM Racing began the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as a triumvirate of full-time cars in the #36, #91, and #92 Chevrolet Camaros. However, the team announced Monday that it will become just a duo as the #92 reduces its schedule to just a part-time entry.

All three cars are being filled by multiple drivers, and the #92 began the season with Kyle Weatherman behind the wheel for the first five races. In his last start of the slate, Weatherman scored his second career top ten by finishing eighth at Atlanta. Ross Chastain took over the car last Saturday at Circuit of the Americas, where he ran up front for much of the day before finishing seventeenth. Despite not being a weekly driver for the team, Weatherman remained involved as a crew member.

Although the #91 also scored a top ten at Atlanta when Mason Massey finished sixth while Alex Labbé can upgrade to a full season in the #36 with sufficient funding, the team elected to axe the #92 in order to place more emphasis on the other two cars. Labbé, Weatherman, and Preston Pardus who drove the #91 at COTA will not have their responsibilities change despite the news. The team also fielded the #90 for Labbé at Daytona, where he failed to qualify.

“DGM Racing has made the difficult decision to condense our operations from three entries to two full time entries and a part time third entry,” reads a statement from the team“This move allows us to strategically allocate our resources to be most competitive.

“Mason Massey, Alex Labbe, Kyle Weatherman, and Preston Pardus will still remain part of our 2022 driver lineup with this change. We continue to support Weatherman in his search to secure partners for the remainder of the season.”

Labbé is in the #36 for Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway while Massey will pilot the #91.

Share
1498 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E, Great American Shortcourse, and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars. Due to his ongoing technical issues with the email system, inquiries intending to receive a response should be submitted via Twitter DMs.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

A.J. Allmendinger extends road course dominance with Pit Boss 250 win

By
4 Mins read
A.J. Allmendinger dominated the final stage at Circuit of the Americas to win his seventh NASCAR Xfinity road race. Coupled with his two Cup wins, he ties Jeff Gordon for the most national series road course victories ever.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

DGM, SSGLR enlist Chastain and Custer for COTA

By
2 Mins read
To give them more track time ahead of their main race the next day, NASCAR Xfinity teams DGM Racing and SS-Green Light Racing have entrusted Cup drivers Ross Chastain and Cole Custer with the #92 and #07 at Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Parker Kligerman making first Xfinity start since 2017 at COTA

By
2 Mins read
Parker Kligerman will perform double duty at Circuit of the Americas. In addition to his already-scheduled NASCAR Truck Series race with Henderson Motorsports, he joins Emerling-Gase Motorsports for his first Xfinity Series start since 2017.