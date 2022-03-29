DGM Racing downscales to 2 full-time cars

DGM Racing began the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as a triumvirate of full-time cars in the #36, #91, and #92 Chevrolet Camaros. However, the team announced Monday that it will become just a duo as the #92 reduces its schedule to just a part-time entry.

All three cars are being filled by multiple drivers, and the #92 began the season with Kyle Weatherman behind the wheel for the first five races. In his last start of the slate, Weatherman scored his second career top ten by finishing eighth at Atlanta. Ross Chastain took over the car last Saturday at Circuit of the Americas, where he ran up front for much of the day before finishing seventeenth. Despite not being a weekly driver for the team, Weatherman remained involved as a crew member.

Although the #91 also scored a top ten at Atlanta when Mason Massey finished sixth while Alex Labbé can upgrade to a full season in the #36 with sufficient funding, the team elected to axe the #92 in order to place more emphasis on the other two cars. Labbé, Weatherman, and Preston Pardus who drove the #91 at COTA will not have their responsibilities change despite the news. The team also fielded the #90 for Labbé at Daytona, where he failed to qualify.

“DGM Racing has made the difficult decision to condense our operations from three entries to two full time entries and a part time third entry,” reads a statement from the team. “This move allows us to strategically allocate our resources to be most competitive.

“Mason Massey, Alex Labbe, Kyle Weatherman, and Preston Pardus will still remain part of our 2022 driver lineup with this change. We continue to support Weatherman in his search to secure partners for the remainder of the season.”

Labbé is in the #36 for Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway while Massey will pilot the #91.