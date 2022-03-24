Jake Giddings signs with Toro Verde GT for Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Toro Verde GT have secured the services of experienced sports car racer Jake Giddings, who will line up for the team in the Pro class for their debut year of the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB, joining the previously announced Peter Kyle-Henney and Angus Whiteside.

Giddings won the 2014 GT class title in the British GT Championship on his first attempt, taking four wins and three more podiums across the year. Over the course of his career he has competed in various machinery and series, including a Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG GT4 which he drove to third place at Donington Park last season.

In terms of Porsche experience, the Wisbech-based driver has driven previous generations of Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars with an appearance in Dubai in 2015 and a one-off race weekend in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series in the Pro-Am class in 2018.

Credit: Porsche

“I think the competitiveness of the Carrera Cup really appealed to me. I’ve always wanted to do the series,” explained Giddings. “I struggled with getting budget for a couple of years but managed to commit to it this year, with thanks to Finesse Paving and Civil Engineering, Barhill Motors, and Outwell Timber for their continued support in making this happen.“

Talking about his thoughts on the new 992-style Cup car, Giddings was surprised with how the brakes behaved when he tested the car, “I did one weekend in the Carrera Cup in 2018, as a one-off round and got on okay, but the 992-style car is a lot more on edge all the time. It is a lot better than a GT4 and feels like a proper race car, though the brakes have been a big thing for me to get used to.

“I think we’ll be close to GT3 in pace, so the first time I drove the car I did wonder what I had let myself in for! The competition is close and you get a real sense of reward if you do well in it as a driver and when you start hooking the car up.”

