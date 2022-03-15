NASCAR Xfinity Series

John Hunter Nemechek rejoins JGR at Richmond, Dover, Texas

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

In 2021, John Hunter Nemechek made the most of his three-race NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing by winning at Texas Motor Speedway. He will hope to repeat the effort in 2022 as JGR made the same offer to him, with starts scheduled for Richmond Raceway on 2 April, Dover Motor Speedway on 30 April, and Texas on 24 September.

“John Hunter was impressive in his starts with us last year and we’re excited to have him back this season to work with Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) and our #18 team for a few races,” commented JGR Xfinity programme executive vice president Steve de Souza. “He really has made the most of every opportunity and we expect he will run up front again in these races.”

Nemechek primarily competes in the Camping World Truck Series for JGR partner Kyle Busch Motorsports. In his first season with the team in 2021, he took the series by storm with five victories and the regular season championship before finishing third in points. His 2022 campaign has started on a rough note with finishes of twenty-fourth and twenty-fifth after being involved in wrecks in both, though he led the most laps at Daytona and won the pole at Las Vegas.

In addition to his full Truck slate, he ran the Las Vegas and Phoenix Xfinity races for Sam Hunt Racing. After a twelfth in the former, he led SHR’s first laps at the latter with eleven en route to a fifth-place finish.

“I am really excited to have this opportunity to race again in JGR’s Xfinity Series programme after the success we had last season,” said Nemechek. “We were able to pick up a win in just three starts and hopefully we can add to that success this season.”

The #18 serves as JGR’s multi-driver car while Brandon Jones and Ty Gibbs are full-timers in the #19 and #54, respectively. Drew Dollar piloted the car at Daytona while Trevor Bayne did so at Fontana and Phoenix, winning the pole at the latter, and Ryan Truex at Las Vegas. Like Nemechek, Truex also made a start for SHR.

Share
1466 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E, Great American Shortcourse, and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars. Due to his ongoing technical issues with the email system, inquiries intending to receive a response should be submitted via Twitter DMs.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Noah Gragson takes United Rentals 200 victory

By
3 Mins read
Noah Gragson led thrice as many laps as the next most driver in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Phoenix to claim his first win of the year.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

MBM Motorsports' Friday night news drop includes Yeley full-time confirmation

By
2 Mins read
MBM Motorsports confirmed Friday J.J. Yeley in the #66 Xfinity car full-time (with some Cup starts), while the #13 will be shared by Chad Finchum, Timmy Hill, Stan Mullis, and possibly John Jackson/Carl Long.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Patrick Gallagher returns to NASCAR at COTA for RSS

By
1 Mins read
After last doing so in 2019, IMSA driver Patrick Gallagher will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas for RSS Racing.