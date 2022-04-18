GB3

Grundtvig takes third GB3 win in Race 3 at Oulton Park

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Mikkel Grundtvig won the final race of the weekend at Oulton Park for Fortec Motorsport, his third GB3 Championship win.

The Dane started on pole, ahead of Tommy Smith and Nick Gilkes.

Grundtvig made a storming start, while Smith struggled slightly more off the line but managed to hold the Gilkes behind in the Hillspeed.

Marcos Flack was squeezed onto the grass on the exit of Shell Oils, the Australian dropping to the back of the order at the end of the first lap.

Cian Shields slipped back a couple of positions, having retired from Race 2 earlier in the day.

Smith started to go with Grundtvig, the pair slowly starting to pull away from Gilkes who had himself built a slight gap to David Morales (Arden Motorsport).

Zak Taylor bounced off the kerb at Britten’s, allowing Branden Oxley an opportunity but he was squeezed onto the grass over the top of the hill, putting him at the mercy of Shields in the Hitech GP car behind.

Grundtvig began to break away after three laps, after Tommy Smith sat almost three seconds behind and at risk of attack from Gilkes.

Roberto Faria and Luke Browning were making moves back up the field having started at the back, but Matthew Rees and several others moved up several places when Browning stopped at Hislop’s after contact with Tom Lebbon on the entry.

Race 2 third-place finisher Joel Granfors profited from Lebbon running on at the chicane amid that collision, while Taylor and Oxley continued to squabble over fifth into Old Hall on Lap 7.

Granfors was in no mood to sit back in the reverse-grid affair, setting the fastest lap, while Morales displaced Gilkes to go third on Lap 10.

From Zak Taylor to Granfors, ten cars ran line astern, as the GB3 Championship’s reverse-grid race seemed to allay concerns the increased dirty air produced by the Tatuus MSV-022 would make it harder to follow.

Marcos Flack seemed to struggle for pace after the first-lap incident, and began to slip away from the rest of the field, while McKenzy Cresswell ran across the grass after contact with Javier Sagrera.

Alex Connor also ran off-track, those incidents serving to spread the midfield a little as the race entered its final three laps.

David Morales looked to be closing on Smith’s Douglas Motorsport car, but wasn’t close enough to chance a move on the final lap.

Mikkel Grundtvig took his third GB3 win from Tommy Smith, with Morales, Gilkes, Oxley, Taylor, Shields, Max Esterson, Sagrera and John Bennett rounding out the top ten.

GB3 Oulton Park Race 3 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
143Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport14 laps
216Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+5.841s
377David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+6.203s
464Nick GilkesCANHillspeed+7.743s
568Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+8.490s
621Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsport+11.796s
76Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GP+12.974s
842Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport+14.221s
931Javier SagreraSPACarlin+14.429s
1027John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+16.817s
118McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann Racing+17.276s
1267James HedleyGBRElite Motorsport+17.661s
1335Callum VoisinGBRCarlin+17.990s
147Roberto FariaBRACarlin+18.188s
1550Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsport+18.647s
1634Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+19.091s
1753Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+19.652s
184Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+20.052s
1932Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+20.427s
2011Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+26.085s
215Luke BrowningGBRHitech GPDNF (damage)
First GB3 podium "a good feeling" for Granfors

1 Mins read
Joel Granfors took his first GB3 podium at Oulton Park after stepping up from British F4 over winter. TCF caught up with the Swedish driver for his immediate reaction.
Browning wins again at Oulton Park to extend GB3 lead

2 Mins read
Luke Browning continued his stunning GB3 weekend by winning Race 2 at Oulton Park in similarly dominant fashion.
Sagrera looking to move on quickly from Race 1 retirement

1 Mins read
The Checkered Flag caught up with Javier Sagrera as he looks to recover from a disappointing opening race of the GB3 season at Oulton Park.