Voisin hopes to learn from contact in Race 1 at Oulton Park

Callum Voisin stepped up from the Ginetta Junior Championship into the GB3 Championship for 2022, but had a disappointing start to the season after contact with his team-mate Javier Sagrera and Alex Connor on the first lap of Race 1 at Oulton Park on Saturday.

The Checkered Flag columnist spoke to TCF before he attempted to recover from a 20th-place finish in the first race of the year.

“Saturday was a mixed day, qualifying was pretty good but the race was just loads of different stuff,” he said.

“Everything concertina’d into one, out of the hairpin I got taken out, I was in the pack and had a little bit of contact.

“It was just a little bit unfortunate really, everything that could go wrong did. But I’m confident we’ve got the pace, so we’ve just got to get through, have a clean first lap and then we should be on our way to a good result.

“I’ve learnt what went wrong and what I can do better to prevent that sort of thing happening again.”

GB3 has adopted the Tatuus MSV-022, an upgrade package to its old car, for this year. It brings a 20bhp increase and a 20 per cent increase in downforce, but it isn’t without its challenges.

Voisin’s Carlin team-mate Javier Sagrera told TCF on Monday afternoon that the new halo was less of an issue than the Euroformula-style side-mounted airbox, and the Anglo-Swiss driver echoed his sentiments.

“To be honest, you don’t notice the halo at all. When you’re driving, it really doesn’t get in your way. It’s quite surprising actually.”

He and Sagrera both expressed concern with the positioning of the airbox, though, noting that it fills much of the view from drivers’ left mirror.

“That is actually a bit of a problem really, I don’t know if GB3 thought of that, it is actually a decent problem.

“Obviously you can try to get around it but it’s still in the way.

“It just means [in] left-hand corners, if somebody overtakes you you could possibly not see them. It is an issue but I think everyone will get used to it, it’s something we’ve got to work around.

“The easiest way is just to pull away from everybody and you don’t have to worry about it, but definitely on the first lap it’s in the way a bit.”

He starts Race 2 from 11th and Race 3 from 15th, suggesting the airbox issue may continue to plague him throughout the weekend.

“I think I’m starting quite near the back because I qualified fifth, it’s taken from your first race.

“For [Race 2] I start in the middle but in Race 3 I’ll be at the back. Hopefully I can go with the quicker guys and pick up a few places.

“I’m not expecting too much around here, it’s probably one of the hardest places to overtake on the calendar but we’ll do our best.”