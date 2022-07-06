Trey Burke joins Young’s for NASCAR debut in Mid-Ohio Trucks

Seventeen-year-old Trey Burke will be among the road course specialists tasked with navigating Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. It will be his first time racing in the series as he pilots the #20 Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be making my NASCAR Camping World Trucks debut at Mid-Ohio this coming weekend,” he wrote on social media. “A massive thanks to Tyler Young and Young’s Motorsports for this opportunity. We do have sponsorship available, please DM me for more info.”

Burke mainly competes in open-wheel racing, having raced in the Road to Indy‘s U.S. F2000 National Championship since 2020 for Joe Dooling Autosports. He finished twenty-third in points as a rookie, during which he received the USF2000 Hard Charger Award for racking up the most positions gained in the season. He was poised to continue another full slate in 2022 before JDA’s equipment was sold off ahead of last weekend’s Mid-Ohio round. In ten 2022 races, his best finish was seventh at St. Petersburg.

Prior to entering single seaters in 2020, he was a dirt track racer in sprint cars and midgets. In his first year in the discipline, he won twice at the Lucas Oil Racing School and once in the Formula Race Promotions 1600 Series. His driver coach Sage Karam is a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and NTT IndyCar Series veteran.

He is not the only NASCAR newcomer entered at Mid-Ohio as he joins Stephen Mallozzi and Kenkō Miura. Connor Mosack is also scheduled to make his Truck début though he already recorded an Xfinity start in June. With thirty-six trucks on the entry list and barring no last-minute additions, Burke and the aforementioned are all guaranteed to race.

The Young’s #20 is thirty-second in owner points and has been split between eight drivers across the first fourteen races: Danny Bohn, Sheldon Creed, Austin Dillon, Matt Mills, Thad Moffitt, Stefan Parsons, Garrett Smithley, and Dillon Steuer. Bohn holds the truck’s best finish and lone top ten of the season to date as he finished eighth in the opener at Daytona, while Creed contributed a pole at COTA.