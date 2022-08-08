Young’s signs Joey Gase for Richmond Trucks

Joey Gase is busy running a NASCAR Xfinity Series team, but he has time to dabble in the Camping World Truck Series. On Monday, Young’s Motorsports announced Gase will drive the #20 Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s Truck race at Richmond Raceway.

It will be his second Truck start of 2022 after finishing twenty-fourth at Knoxville for On Point Motorsports. That race was his first in the Trucks since 2019, when he was a start-and-park entry for Jennifer Jo Cobb’s team over the previous two seasons.

The Iowa native has mainly competed at the Xfinity level since 2011, which included full-time campaigns from 2014 to 2019 with three top tens. After bouncing between multiple rides in 2020 and 2021, he partnered with Patrick Emerling to form Emerling-Gase Motorsports for the 2022 season. EGR’s flagship #35 has been split between the two owners, Chris Dyson, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Parker Kligerman, and Shane Lee, and is currently thirtieth in owner points; Gase has run five races in the car with a best finish of sixteenth at Talladega. He also piloted a part-time #53 in the season opener at Daytona to a twenty-sixth, and the car will be elevated to the full season in 2023.

With Richmond only being added to the Truck schedule in 2020 and Gase’s two-year absence, Saturday will obviously mark his first time competing there in the series. He has seventeen Xfinity starts at Richmond with a best finish of twentieth on three occasions, along with five Cup Series runs with thirty-third being his highest run.

While Spencer Boyd is in the #12 and Kaz Grala and Jesse Little split the #02, the #20 serves as Young’s multi-driver truck. Drivers who have piloted the vehicle in 2022 include Little, Danny Bohn, Trey Burke, Sheldon Creed, Austin Dillon, Matt Mills, Thad Moffitt, Stefan Parsons, Garrett Smithley, and Dillon Steuer. Like ECR’s #35, the #20 is thirtieth in its series’ owner standings.