Max Gordon scores maiden SST Fastest Qualifier at Bristol

For the first time in his career, Max Gordon is a Stadium Super Trucks Fastest Qualifier. He topped Saturday afternoon’s Bristol Motor Speedway qualifying session ahead of father Robby for a family 1–2 run and eleven others.

Max led the way with a qualifying time of 47.446, just .004 faster than his dad. The Gordons, sporting orange liveries, added another chapter to their SST family affair after finishing in the top two in the season opener at Long Beach. The younger Gordon’s previous best qualifying effort was second at Nashville in August.

Despite taking the last two rounds off for overseas business, Robby’s average qualifying position is 1.5 after topping the session in his only 2022 start at Long Beach.

Points leader Gavin Harlien qualified third ahead of championship rival Robert Stout. Ben Maier was fifth.

Fielding Shredder was the quickest of the five newcomers in sixth ahead of the Diesel Brothers (Dave “Heavy D” Sparks in eighth and “Diesel” Dave Kiley in tenth). Cleetus McFarland was sandwiched between Shredder and Sparks in seventh for his best career qualifying effort.

“I wasn’t driving my best, but we only got four practice laps so that’s how it goes,” said Shredder in an Instagram Story. “I got out-qualified by all the big dogs and I was just ahead of all the YouTubers, so I’m mid-pack.”

Zoey Edenholm was ninth. Outside the top ten were Derek Bieri, Matt Carriker, and Bill Hynes. Hynes struggled with mechanical issues during his run.

Race #1 will take place later today at 4 PM Eastern Time.

Qualifying results

Position Number Driver Best Time Margin 1 77 Max Gordon 47.446 Leader 2 7 Robby Gordon 47.450 + .004 3 55 Gavin Harlien 47.667 + .221 4 28 Robert Stout 47.820 + .374 5 67 Ben Maier 48.947 + 1.501 6 007 Fielding Shredder 49.587 + 2.141 7 1776 Cleetus McFarland 49.785 + 2.339 8 801 Dave Sparks 50.032 + 2.586 9 21 Zoey Edenholm 50.115 + 2.669 10 435 Dave Kiley 50.767 + 3.321 11 52 Derek Bieri 51.086 + 3.640 12 .50 Matt Carriker 51.954 + 4.508 13 57 Bill Hynes 54.520 + 7.074