Stadium SUPER Trucks

Max Gordon scores maiden SST Fastest Qualifier at Bristol

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Stadium Super Trucks

For the first time in his career, Max Gordon is a Stadium Super Trucks Fastest Qualifier. He topped Saturday afternoon’s Bristol Motor Speedway qualifying session ahead of father Robby for a family 1–2 run and eleven others.

Max led the way with a qualifying time of 47.446, just .004 faster than his dad. The Gordons, sporting orange liveries, added another chapter to their SST family affair after finishing in the top two in the season opener at Long Beach. The younger Gordon’s previous best qualifying effort was second at Nashville in August.

Despite taking the last two rounds off for overseas business, Robby’s average qualifying position is 1.5 after topping the session in his only 2022 start at Long Beach.

Points leader Gavin Harlien qualified third ahead of championship rival Robert Stout. Ben Maier was fifth.

Fielding Shredder was the quickest of the five newcomers in sixth ahead of the Diesel Brothers (Dave “Heavy D” Sparks in eighth and “Diesel” Dave Kiley in tenth). Cleetus McFarland was sandwiched between Shredder and Sparks in seventh for his best career qualifying effort.

“I wasn’t driving my best, but we only got four practice laps so that’s how it goes,” said Shredder in an Instagram Story. “I got out-qualified by all the big dogs and I was just ahead of all the YouTubers, so I’m mid-pack.”

Zoey Edenholm was ninth. Outside the top ten were Derek Bieri, Matt Carriker, and Bill Hynes. Hynes struggled with mechanical issues during his run.

Race #1 will take place later today at 4 PM Eastern Time.

Qualifying results

PositionNumberDriverBest TimeMargin
177Max Gordon47.446Leader
27Robby Gordon47.450+ .004
355Gavin Harlien47.667+ .221
428Robert Stout47.820+ .374
567Ben Maier48.947+ 1.501
6007Fielding Shredder49.587+ 2.141
71776Cleetus McFarland49.785+ 2.339
8801Dave Sparks50.032+ 2.586
921Zoey Edenholm50.115+ 2.669
10435Dave Kiley50.767+ 3.321
1152Derek Bieri51.086+ 3.640
12.50Matt Carriker51.954+ 4.508
1357Bill Hynes54.520+ 7.074
1897 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
