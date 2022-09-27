Nitro Rallycross

XITE Energy Racing brings new look for Nitro RX ERX

Credit: Daniel Crossman/XITE Energy Racing

To celebrate their parent company’s products beginning sale in the United States, XITE Energy Racing‘s FC1-X cars will sport a new look for Nitro Rallycross‘ first American round of 2022 at ERX Motor Park on 1/2 October. The scheme was designed by Daniel Crossman.

One car will sport the brand’s pink and green colour combination that has been prominent on the team’s vehicles, while the other is purple and yellow. The former represents XITE Energy’s raspberry and watermelon flavour while the latter is peach and passionfruit. The cars also have a white base rather than black like at the European rounds. Said races saw the two cars maintain the pink and green patterns.

The team’s Extreme E arm also raced with a new livery at this past weekend’s Copper X Prix. After primarily using a paint scheme resembling the Nitro Rallycross cars, the new XE look is half-pink, half-green.

While the introduction of the purple/yellow marks a departure from the longstanding pink/green, XITE has experimented with other colour palettes in the past. For example, team owner Oliver Bennett has used blue and white when competing in the FIA World Rallycross Championship and purple/pink in British Rallycross.

Bennett will drive one of the two FC1-Xs while Jenson Button makes his Nitro RX début in the other. Button was initially scheduled to run the full season but backed out of the European rounds due to scheduling conflicts with his F1 broadcasting duties, which resulted in Kris Meeke racing the first two races at Lydden Hill and Strängnäs.

