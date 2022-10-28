Jeb Burton leaving Our after 2022

Assuming it is a full-time gig and he doesn’t change divisions, 2023 will bring Jeb Burton to his third NASCAR Xfinity Series team in as many years. On Friday, Burton announced he will depart Our Motorsports at the end of the 2022 season.

“Thank you to all my fans and partners for their continued support,” reads a statement he posted on social media. “Thank you also goes out to the entire Our Motorsports organization for their support this season. I appreciate the opportunity that Chris Our (team owner) gave me to drive the No. 27 for Our Motorsports. As this season ends, I’m looking forward to the road ahead. I have great partners and fans and look forward to making an announcement in the near future about our plans for next season.”

After being a journeyman for much of his national series career post-2014 (when he concluded two full seasons in the Camping World Truck Series), Burton seemed to find his footing when he joined Kaulig Racing for the entire 2021 Xfinity slate. He scored a win at Talladega and finished tenth in points before moving to a new #27 Our car for 2022.

Although Our Motorsports’ equipment is a step down from the championship contenders at Kaulig, Burton has been middling compared to his team-mates; he has yet to score a top ten while Anthony Alfredo has four and Brett Moffitt notched four of his own before being released midseason. He is currently seventeenth in points with a best finish of eleventh at Richmond with eighteen top-twenty finishes.

Our has not immediately announced a replacement.