2023 Extreme E calendar revealed

The third season of Extreme E will once again be five races long, containing a blend of old stops and new locations.

Like in 2021 and 2022, the year will begin in Saudi Arabia with the Desert X Prix on 11/12 March. A specific city was not mentioned, though it will likely return to NEOM due to the megacity’s increasing relationship with the series that includes sponsoring the Island X Prix doubleheader in Sardinia and its ENOWA energy arm being an official XE partner.

The long awaited round in Scotland will be the second race on 13/14 May. Foundations for the round were set in 2021 when Extreme E agreed with the British government and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to host a race in the Outer Hebrides by 2022, and it was listed as a backup site if the Ocean X Prix in Senegal did not take place. While the Senegal round was indeed called off, it was instead replaced by the Sardinia doubleheader.

Sardinia, this time as just a single round, is once again the midsummer race on 8/9 July.

After a two-month wait, the season resumes in the Americas with Extreme E’s inaugural trip to either Brazil or the United States. Considering the series’ mission of environmental awareness, it perhaps makes sense for Brazil to be in the cards due to the Amazon Rainforest, while the United States has a major off-road scene. Santárem, Brazil was initially set to host a race in 2021 before it and Argentina were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Chile, which hosted the penultimate round in 2022, will be the season finale for 2023. A specific date was not immediately revealed.

“We have had two spectacular seasons of Extreme E so far and the third promises to be even more thrilling,” said series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.

“All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations we have visited so far, and to build on the impacts we have made in those areas and further develop our vital legacy programmes as we continue to raise awareness of the climate crisis. I am proud to see the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what more we can bring to the communities there.

“It is also extremely exciting to potentially add a race in the USA or Brazil to our global championship, while returning to the UK, the birthplace of top level motor racing, is fitting. We cannot wait for the 2023 campaign to begin as the race for the planet continues.”

The Energy X Prix in Uruguay, which will wrap up the 2022 season on 26/27 November, is excluded.

# Location Date 1 Saudi Arabia 11/12 March 2 Scotland 13/14 May 3 Sardinia, Italy 8/9 July 4 Brazil or United States 16/17 September 5 Chile TBA