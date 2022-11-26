Extreme E

Christine GZ returns to Extreme E as Championship Driver for Energy X Prix

By
Credit: Sam Bloxham/LAT Images

Although Christine GZ is not finishing out the 2022 Extreme E season as a racer, she will still be involved with the series at this weekend’s Energy X Prix as the Championship Driver alongside Timo Scheider.

“Well, we are back Uruguay with a different ‘job’ this time… Thankful for this,” GZ posted on social media. “And pretty cool teammate too!”

GZ was Veloce Racing‘s permanent driver alongside Lance Woolridge for 2022, taking part in all four rounds leading up to the finale though she missed the season-opening Desert X Prix due to injury sustained in qualifying. However, she and Woolridge were replaced by Molly Taylor and Kevin Hansen for the Energy X Prix and 2023 season. While Woolridge is now focusing on rally raid, GZ has been tasked with being an advisor and substitute driver.

The female Championship Driver role was previously held by Hedda Hosås, who filled in for GZ in Saudi Arabia before becoming a permanent driver for JBXE. This cycled the slot to Klara Andersson before she replaced an injured Jutta Kleinschmidt at ABT CUPRA XE for the final two races.

Although not racing herself barring injury, the Championship Driver job means GZ remains one of ten drivers who have been present at every Extreme E round since the inaugural event in 2021.

