Fraser McConnell joins JBXE for Energy X Prix

When Kevin Hansen was signed by Veloce Racing ahead of this weekend’s Energy X Prix in Uruguay, JBXE needed a new male driver to partner Hedda Hosås. They did not need to look far for a replacement as Extreme E‘s Championship Driver Fraser McConnell was more than happy to fill the role.

As the Championship Driver, McConnell’s responsibilities include being an advisor and test driver for the series, as well as a substitute if necessary. He took up the role in June after previous reserve Timo Scheider joined XITE Energy Racing, though Scheider will return to his original post for Uruguay.

“As the Championship Driver for the last three rounds, I have been able to get a closer look at how all of the teams operate, and I am very pleased to be jumping into the yellow and white JBXE machine alongside Hedda,” said McConnell. “I’m looking forward to meeting the team and getting some work done.”

Outside of Extreme E, McConnell competes in Nitro Rallycross‘ Group E class, where he is third in points and scored his first victory at Glen Helen in October. JBXE owner Jenson Button has also raced in the series, as have XITE owner Oliver Bennett and current XE points leader Johan Kristoffersson.

“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Fraser in action recently and I couldn’t be happier to have him join JBXE for our final race of the season,” commented Button. “Knowing how quick he is, I can’t wait to see him battle it out in JBXE colours alongside Hedda.”

JBXE is eighth in the championship with a podium at the first Island X Prix in July.

McConnell is among a wave of driver changes for the Energy X Prix. The aforementioned Scheider departure from XITE was precipitated by the team signing Ezequiel Pérez Companc, while Hansen’s move to Veloce comes in tandem with Molly Taylor as they replace Lance Woolridge and Christine GZ. Klara Andersson is once again subbing for the injured Jutta Kleinschmidt at ABT CUPRA XE. Chip Ganassi Racing has another series newcomer in RJ Anderson as Kyle LeDuc is unavailable.