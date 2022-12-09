McLaren XE retain Tanner Foust, Emma Gilmour for 2023

NEOM McLaren XE‘s début season in the Extreme E ended on a strong note when Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust overcame a practice wreck to finish runner-up in the Energy X Prix. On Thursday, the team announced the duo will return for the 2023 season.

“I’ve had an incredible first season with McLaren in 2022. We’ve really grown as a team, and it was lovely to be rewarded with a podium finish in Uruguay,” said Gilmour. “I’m excited to be staying with McLaren for 2023 and can’t wait to get stuck into some new races while educating our audiences about the damaging effects of climate change.”

The team was formed in June 2021. Gilmour is the first female driver to be a part of McLaren Racing at any division, joining the team after being Veloce Racing‘s reserve and making two starts in 2021. Conversely, Foust—an American rally and drift icon—was brand new to Extreme E

“It’s been awesome to be part of McLaren and Extreme E in 2022 and I’m thrilled to be racing again for the team in 2023,” commented Foust. “It’s been so much fun to race in some exciting locations with Emma and the team, while educating and inspiring sustainable action. I’m excited to see what 2023 holds.”

Their 2022 began with a bang when they made the Final in the opening Desert X Prix. After falling short of repeating in either of the Island X Prix rounds, McLaren rebounded to return to the Final at the Copper X Prix, during which they also earned bonus points for the Continental Traction Challenge. At the Energy X Prix, they finished second ahead of champion X44 to place fifth in the championship.

“I am delighted that Emma and Tanner will remain with McLaren for 2023. The pair have proven themselves to be strong teammates both on and off the track, which culminated in a second-place finish during the Energy X Prix,” added McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. He also co-owns Andretti United XE, though partner Andretti Autosport fully oversees that effort.

“With a season of Extreme E under our belt, I am excited to see how the team develops during 2023.”

McLaren is the third team to confirm their pairing for 2023 after Veloce Racing (Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor) and Andretti United (Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings). Foust and Gilmour’s returns mean the XE programme is the lone McLaren division returning from 2022 without a single driver change as the Formula One side adds Oscar Piastri and the IndyCar stable of Arrow McLaren SP signs Alexander Rossi. 2023 will also see the first season for McLaren’s Formula E team, which along with the XE arm falls under the NEOM McLaren Electric Racing.

“It’s great to be able to announce Emma and Tanner as our Extreme E driver pairing for next season,” offered McLaren Electric Racing head Ian James. “They have shown their pace, dedication and drive during the team’s début season, and have been two driving forces in the team’s learning and development during that period.

“Next season, we are hoping to captitalise on the foundations we have put in place over the last year. Having Emma and Tanner remain with the team will prove invaluable as we will aim to stay on that upward trajectory as the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team.”