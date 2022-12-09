NIO 333 Launch Breathtaking ER9 With “positive” 2023 Signs

Anticipation for Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is building incredibly quickly, with virtually all the teams having released their Gen3 challengers to the world.

Friday has seen two launches ahead of the exciting start to the Gen3 era, with the returning ABT CUPRA Formula E Team having released their livery during the start of the morning. The Germans have since been joined by the NIO 333 Formula E Team, who have released a serious contender for the best looking car on the grid, titled the ER9.

NIO have launched a stunning turquoise-based livery, which features splashes of red, blue, white and black, with the design having features which represent the team’s Chinese roots. It is an incredibly good looking car and one that NIO really hope will take them back into the midfield and perhaps even further than that. Gen2 wasn’t the kindest to the side, who were a regular backmarker throughout the second generation of the all-electric series.

However, Gen3 is a fresh start for all the teams and gives NIO a much needed opportunity to get back into the point-scoring positions. From the outside, there seems to be a real sense of optimism around the NIO camp, with the side having posted regular videos of the ER9 during private testing. This portrays a real sense of confidence amongst the team, who’ll be dreaming of returning to the highs they achieved in Season One when Nelson Piquet Jr. claimed the inaugural Drivers’ Championship.

Whilst a title in Gen3 is likely a step too far, the side do boast a young and exciting line-up, which consists of Dan Ticktum and the rapid Sérgio Sette Câmara. Ticktum remains with the team for his second season in Formula E, whilst Sette Câmara is making the switch from Dragon/Penske Autosport. If the car is up to scratch then the young duo could really shine in Season Nine, something they’ll be aspiring to do.

Russell O’Hagan, Chief Operations Officer & Deputy Team Principal of NIO 333, has admitted that the “signs are positive” that the team are “in for a good year”, something they really do deserve after a challenging few seasons.

“We’re really pleased with how our NIO 333 ER9 looks in its full race livery. Hopefully it will be exciting for the fans and followers of the series to see us with a bold new look as we start a new chapter in our history.

“It’s an exciting time for the championship and we’ve worked hard with our design team to generate something dynamic, modern and stylish, it looks great!

”I’m really looking forward to seeing the car in motion next week in Valencia at the pre-season test. We’ve been working really hard on the Gen3 project for a long time now, so it’s a big moment. If the car goes as well as it looks then we are in for a good year. The signs are positive, but time will tell and we don’t have to wait much longer to find out. I am incredibly proud of what the team have achieved so far.”