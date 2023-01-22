Ford to honour Ken Block on cars throughout 2023

Tributes across the motorsport world to Ken Block have come in many forms. The World Rally Championship and Nitro Rallycross have both retired his #43 from use, with the former doing so for the 2023 season whereas the latter’s is permanent, while close friend Travis Pastrana is competing in this weekend’s Nitro RX round in a special snow-camo livery.

Ford, who provided rally cars for Block and his Hoonigan Racing Division from 2010 to 2020, will also honour the late racing icon throughout the 2023 calendar year as all affiliated cars will sport a special tribute decal.

As part of his decade-long partnership with Ford, Block raced vehicles like the Ford Fiesta and Focus in rallycross and WRC. Multiple Fords were used in his acclaimed Gymkhana video series including a modified Mustang nicknamed the “Hoonicorn” and the “Hoonitruck” F-150.

“Ken, all of our race teams across all series are gonna bring you along for one final ride to start the season. We miss you,” reads a statement from Ford Performance.

Block switched to Audi in 2021, with whom he was affiliated until his death in early January in a snowmobile accident. Two days later, Team Audi Sport placed a “Racing for Ken #43” sticker along the A-pillar of their Dakar Rally cars.

Ford’s tribute stickers is currently making its début on the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1s of Pierre-Louis Loubet and Ott Tänak as they compete in the WRC-opening Rallye Monte-Carlo. The IMSA Mustangs, racing in the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona with Billy Griffin and Jim Farley, also featured the decal. Griffin went on to win the Saturday race in the GSX class, while Farley is the CEO of the Ford Motor Company.

The company’s cars in other championships will also apply the sticker once their seasons begin. Ford fields Mustangs in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge plus the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, along with the F-150 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. It is also involved in the Supercars Championship, Formula D, and Ultra4.

“With Ken’s passing, we’ve lost a true legend and our dear friend,” said the company. “We’re honoured to have worked closely with Ken as he entertained the most devout enthusiasts while also inspiring an entirely new generation of automotive fans. Our hearts go out to his family.”