2023 Dakar Rally: Stage, overall recaps

After fourteen long stages, the 2023 Dakar Rally has come to a close. The Checkered Flag closely followed each day with live coverage on social media and recaps published here.

Missed any of the reports and stories from before and during the race? Check them out below!

Stories

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time Recap T1 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 45:03:15 Recap T2 250 Ronald Basso* Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body 107:39:42 Recap T3 303 Austin Jones Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 51:55:53 Recap T4 428 Eryk Goczał EnergyLandia Rally Team 53:10:14 Recap T5 502 Janus van Kasteren Boss Machinery Team de Rooy IVECO 54:03:33 Recap RallyGP 47 Kevin Benavides Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 44:27:20 Recap Rally2 17 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing 47:03:58 Recap Malle Moto 40 Charan Moore* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 52:24:42 Recap Quad 151 Alexandre Giroud* Drag’on Rally Team 56:44:30 Recap Classic 778 Juan Morera* Toyota Classic 428 points Recap * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Stage recaps