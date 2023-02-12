NASCAR Truck Series

Corey LaJoie entering first NASCAR Truck races since 2014 with Spire

The last time Corey LaJoie competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, he was a 22-year-old trying to find his place in NASCAR’s national divisions. Nearly a decade later, he will be back in a truck as he pilots Spire Motorsports‘ #7 Chevrolet Silverado RST at Daytona International Speedway (17 February) and Darlington Raceway (12 May).

LaJoie’s lone Truck experience came in 2014 when he ran the Kentucky and Bristol races for RBR Enterprises, respectively finishing seventeenth and tenth. He did not return to the series over the next nine years as he instead made sporadic starts in the Xfinity Series before becoming a Cup Series regular in 2017.

He joined Spire Motorsports in 2021, scoring a top ten at Daytona in his first start with the team. Although his points position dipped by two spots to thirty-first in 2022, he nearly won his first race at Atlanta but fell short after a late crash relegated him to fifth.

“Adding the Truck races this year will create some additional excitement and opportunities to find Victory Lane,” said LaJoie. “I’m really looking forward to climbing into the #7 Schluter Systems Chevrolet Silverado at Daytona International Speedway to kick off the season.”

Spire introduced a Truck programme in 2022 that ran eleven races with Cup drivers from ally Hendrick Motorsports as well as Rajah Caruth, Austin Hill, and Dylan Lupton. Hill finished fifteenth at Daytona in the truck’s début before William Byron won at Martinsville two starts later. The truck did not race at Darlington.

