On Point Motorsports returns at Pocono with Kaden Honeycutt

During a rough stretch for the team in which they failed to score a top twenty in six straight races with four different drivers, On Point Motorsports skipped last Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Mid-Ohio to regroup. Now set to come back for the Pocono Raceway round on 23 July, the team has brought in Kaden Honeycutt for his third career start. He will drive the #30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

“I’m really looking forward to having Kaden drive for us in Pocono,” stated crew chief Steven Lane. “I have kept an eye on him for a while and I have been impressed with both his racing style and how he handles himself. He is a great fit for our team, and I think this is a step in the right direction for us as we continue to improve our organisation both on and off the track.”

Honeycutt made his Truck début at Martinsville in April as a last-minute signing by G2G Racing, where he was classified thirty-fourth after a crash. Two months later, he ran the Nashville event in the team’s #47 and finished twenty-first. Additional starts with G2G will come at Richmond (13 August) and Kansas (9 September).

The 19-year-old ran five races in the ARCA Menards Series between 2018 and 2019, the latter of which came for his family operation and saw him score two top tens. The CARS Tour late model points leader also competes in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series for RFK Racing.

“Words can’t describe how exciting this is not for just me but for my family and supporters that have been involved in my racing career,” Honeycutt said. “This is what I have wanted to do for my entire life: work for a great team and drive a race car at the same time. I cannot thank Steven ‘Bones’ Lane and On Point Motorsports for this opportunity. I am going to give 200% every day at the shop and on the track. Hopefully, this can turn into something more long-term if I do my part and get after it the rest of the year.

“I cannot thank everyone enough who has played any part in helping me get to this point. It is a special opportunity and I really want to do everything I can to reward the team for taking the chance on me and give them some strong finishes to build off of for the future.”

Honeycutt will seek to turn around the #30, which is twenty-ninth in owner points after skipping Mid-Ohio. Tate Fogleman ran the first eleven races and notched three top-twenty finishes, but was replaced by Josh Bilicki at Sonoma (Colin Garrett was to drive the truck but was disallowed due to delays in his drug test), Joey Gase at Knoxville, and Camden Murphy at Nashville. Bilicki and Murphy retired in their races while Gase placed thirty-fourth. Fogleman recorded the team’s last top twenty when he finished twentieth at Kansas in May.