Kyle Busch returning to Xfinity Series with Kaulig

Kyle Busch‘s reign of terror over the NASCAR Xfinity Series has resumed. On Friday, Kaulig Racing announced he will make his return to the series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on 4 March and once again pursue a five-race schedule as permitted for Cup Series drivers.

Additional starts will come at Phoenix Raceway (11 March), Charlotte Motor Speedway (26 May), Watkins Glen International (19 August), and Darlington Raceway (2 September).

Busch is the only driver in Xfinity Series history with triple digit wins at 102 total, achieved after winning all five of his starts in 2021. He had long teased permanently stopping his Xfinity racing upon hitting 100, which was done at Nashville, and indeed did not run any races in 2022.

Of course, Friday’s announcement blows that plan out of the water.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” said Busch. “What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing, this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

He will drive the #10 Chevrolet Camaro, marking his first Xfinity race with the manufacturer since 2007 when he ran a limited slate for Hendrick Motorsports. Despite being a full-time Cup driver, he won the Xfinity championship two years later with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Kyle Busch is a true competitor and will forever be known as one of the best, and winningest, NASCAR drivers of all time,” added Rice, who serves as team president. “We’re excited to have a former Cup and Xfinity Series champion bring his experience and knowledge to our team. There is no doubt in our minds that Kyle will help our Xfinity programme grow and contend for wins this year.”

The Kaulig #10, driven full-time by Landon Cassill in 2022, will be split between multiple drivers as A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, and Justin Haley will also make starts. Dillon is Busch’s new Cup team-mate at RCR.

Besides his full-time Cup campaign and limited Xfinity starts, Busch will also run five Craftsman Truck Series events for Kyle Busch Motorsports.