Myatt Snider joins Joe Gibbs Racing for 6 Xfinity starts

Myatt Snider worked for Joe Gibbs Racing as a teenager, but will now get to race for them in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. On Wednesday, JGR announced he will race the #19 Toyota GR Supra in six races during the 2023 season beginning with the opener at Daytona International Speedway on 18 February.

Further starts are planned for Portland International Raceway on 3 June, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on 7 October, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on 14 October, Martinsville Speedway on 28 October, and Phoenix Raceway on 4 November.

Snider was previously employed by JGR from 2011 to 2015 in various positions. In 2013 and 2014, he worked under crew chief Jason Ratcliff at the #20 entry driven by Matt Kenseth, who finished second in the 2013 points battle; Ratcliff is now the #19 Xfinity crew chief. While Snider never drove for JGR prior to 2023, he ran eight Truck Series races in 2017 for then-affiliate Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“Having worked with JGR as a high schooler and a young racer, it’s an awesome full circle moment to return as a driver to the team that taught me so much about racing itself,” said Snider. “It’s good to be reunited with Jason Ratcliff as we have an awesome history working together. With many memories and wins from 2013 and 2014 when I worked on the #20 Toyota Camry under Jason’s leadership, the team has always been more of a family relationship to me. I’m glad to be returning to the JGR family and looking forward to continuing to learn and grow as a driver.”

Snider was an Xfinity full-timer for Chevrolet since his début in 2020, peaking in 2021 with Richard Childress Racing with a win and a ninth-place points finish. He spent 2022 with Jordan Anderson Racing and placed eighteenth with a best run of second at Portland. However, JAR elected to bring in Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff for their 2023 roster, leaving Snider without a ride.

“I’m excited to get to work with Myatt again,” commented Ratcliff. “He’s hardworking and it will be great to have him back in the shop as a driver. I’m looking forward to getting to the track with the #19 guys this year and seeing what we can do.”

The #19 is now JGR’s multi-driver car following Brandon Jones‘ departure, with Ryan Truex set to run six races, Joe Graf Jr. in five, and Connor Mosack in three. Drivers for the other nineteen races have not been revealed.