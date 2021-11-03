Myatt Snider joins Anderson for 2022 Xfinity

Myatt Snider‘s third season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will come with Jordan Anderson Racing. On Wednesday, Anderson announced Snider has joined the team for the 2022 slate, driving the #31 Chevrolet Camaro. TaxSlayer will follow him as sponsor.

“Welcome to the team Myatt Snider,” posted Anderson on social media. “I’m grateful that Myatt, TaxSlayer and all our other partners see the real potential for future growth and development of our team as we continue on this journey together.”

Snider is currently in his first and only full season with Richard Childress Racing, after spending his rookie year in 2020 splitting between RCR and RSS Racing. His 2021 started strong with a win at Homestead, though he was eliminated from the playoffs after the opening round. Entering the season finale, he is ninth in points with the win being his lone top five to go with eleven top tens.

In October, RCR announced Camping World Truck Series driver Sheldon Creed would take over Snider’s #2 for 2022, but intended to keep him within the RCR/Chevrolet programme. This caveat meant Snider could move to any RCR ally with an open slot. Anderson, who fields the #31 for multiple drivers including himself and has a technical partnership with RCR, thus took advantage and signed a single, permanent driver.

“Back in @NASCAR_Xfinity y’all! So excited to see what the future holds for myself, @j66anderson, and everyone on the 31 team. Gonna be a great 2022 season,” tweeted Snider.

JAR races in the Xfinity and Truck Series as a single-vehicle operation in each. Both utilise multiple drivers, though Anderson was supposed to run the full 2021 Xfinity season—the team’s first in the series—on his own for Rookie of the Year honours before the #31 was locked out of the grid for the first ten races due to a lack of owner points for events without qualifying. When qualifying returned at COTA and Charlotte rounds in May, strong efforts by Tyler Reddick enabled the team to run every race since. Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Erik Jones, Sage Karam, Austin and Ty Dillon, and Anderson have all piloted the #31 since. The entry is twenty-fifth in the owner’s championship with six top tens and a pair of fifth-place finishes by Reddick at Charlotte and Anderson at Talladega.

Snider previously raced full-time in the Truck Series, finishing ninth in points in 2018 before making sporadic starts in 2019 and 2021. His 2019 was spent in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series‘ now-EuroNASCAR 2 division, where he scored two podium finishes en route to a sixth-place standings placement.