Jordan Anderson Racing to field Burton, Retzlaff in 2023

After being a one-car stable for their first two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will field a duo in 2023 as Parker Retzlaff takes over the #31 Chevrolet Camaro while Jeb Burton drives the new #27.

Nineteen-year-old Retzlaff is enjoying a fast rise through the stock car ladder, turning a pair of ARCA East seasons into a part-time Xfinity ride with RSS Racing and Our Motorsports in 2022. He quickly made the most of his nine starts by placing tenth in just his second race at Richmond along with four more top-twenty finishes. He also did a Truck Series one-off for Young’s Motorsports at Talladega and finished sixteenth.

“I am truly humbled to be given this opportunity to race full-time with JAR Bommarito Autosport,” said Retzlaff. “Without great partners like Funkaway and Ponsse, I would not be in the position today to compete at this level of American motorsport. Jordan and John (Bommarito, team partner) have assembled a great team for me, and I know with everyone’s hard work in the offseason, we will be in a great position to have a fast car when we unload at Daytona come February.”

Burton moves over from Our Motorsports, meaning he reunites with Retzlaff after the two ran four races together. Also driving the #27 for Our, he finished sixteenth in points but failed to score a top ten; he announced his departure from Our in October. By moving to JAR, he hopes to have a similarly successful campaign to 2021 when he won at Talladega and placed tenth in the standings for Kaulig Racing.

The second-generation racer has competed in the Xfinity Series since 2013, albeit on a limited basis save for an aborted full-time campaign in 2016. He competed in the Truck Series between 2020 and 2020 with a pair of full stints in 2013 and 2014, winning at Texas the first year en route to a fifth-place points run. He also attempted the entire Cup Series season in 2015.

“I’m pumped for the opportunity to join JAR Bommarito Autosport for the 2023 season,” Burton stated. “I’ve been watching what JAR Bommarito Autosport has been assembling the last few years, and success is within reach. Jordan and I first had this conversation last summer and to see it come to life is something that I feel will be beneficial for us all as we look to build a long-term relationship here. We have so many great partners that have stood behind me for so long and I hope to be able to deliver them a great season this year with all that we have going on. I’m excited to get the season started at Daytona.”

The team expanded into the Xfinity Series in 2021 with hopes of having Anderson race for Rookie of the Year honours, but that was dropped when their début at Daytona was rained out and COVID-era qualifying policies prevented them from making further starts. The #31 ran the second half of the year with a multi-driver rotation. Myatt Snider joined the team for 2022 and finished eighteenth in points with four top tens and a runner-up at Portland. However, Retzlaff’s addition ousts Snider from the #31. Snider, who has a win at Homestead in 2021 for Richard Childress Racing, has not announced his plans for 2023.

The #27 was originally the #32, which attempted the 2022 Michigan race with Anderson but failed to qualify. Truck regular Austin Wayne Self was also unable to get the #32 onto the grid at Watkins Glen and Charlotte.

JAR was founded in 2018 as a Truck team for Anderson. After creating the Xfinity programme, the team’s Truck arm shifted to a limited scale in 2022 by running seven races with Anderson and Knoxville-only Dylan Westbrook.

“Trusting the process and looking forward on this journey has been such a key element to the growth of our team the last two seasons,” commented Anderson. “From where this all started after a rainout at Daytona that sidelined us for several months, having to change up the entire model and structure of how we envisioned our race team, to where we are today, and all the incredible drivers and partners that have gotten us to this point, is truly a blessing and a dream come true. Expanding to two full time Xfinity Series cars was always a goal of ours internally, and seeing it come to life with Parker, Jeb and so many great people behind the scenes, has us all equally excited.”