‘This win is for the team’: Jay Penske Reflects on ‘Unforgettable’ Hyderabad E-Prix

The 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is properly underway now for DS Penske, with Jean-Éric Vergne having claimed a famous victory at the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.

Despite having entered the season and the start of the Gen3 era as title favourites, the first three rounds were miserable for the Los Angeles-based team, with only seven points to celebrate after three races. However, as proven in Hyderabad, things can change incredibly quickly in Formula E, with DS Penske’s season having suddenly turned for the better.

After entering the weekend with just seven points, they left India with thirty-six, proving just how fast things can turn around. Everything finally came together for the team, with Vergne having shown exactly what is capable from their Gen3 powertrain. His victory, was remarkably his first since Season Seven, which also moved him to third in the Drivers’ Championship.

For Stoffel Vandoorne it was a hard-fought weekend, with the reigning World Champion having started in seventeenth, whilst Vergne started second. The Belgian fought through the field superbly, though, to finish sixth, only for a five-second time penalty to demote him to eighth.

Team Principal Jay Penske was nevertheless proud of both drivers, with their suddenly being a real fire amongst the pre-season favourites. Is this the start of the title charge for DS Penske?

“JEV [Vergne] drove an unforgettable race today. This win is for the team. Thanks to their dedication, drive and determination, we’re standing on the top step. Thank you to DS Automobiles and Stellantis for providing us with an outstanding and efficient car, which JEV was able to make history with and Stoffel a sensational comeback. I’m excited to see what we can do together in Cape Town, and beyond.”