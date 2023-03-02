Christine GZ, Timo Scheider join Carl Cox Motorsport

Christine GZ and Timo Scheider ended the 2022 Extreme E season working for the series as its Championship Drivers, and will now begin the 2023 season as team-mates at Carl Cox Motorsport. The new team announced the lineup on Thursday.

After spending the inaugural XE season in 2021 with XITE Energy Racing, during which she and team-mate Oliver Bennett finished ninth in the championship, GZ moved to Veloce Racing for 2022. After missing the season opener when she broke her foot in qualifying, she and Lance Woolridge ran the next three rounds with a best finish of eighth in the first Island X Prix. The two were replaced by Molly Taylor and Kevin Hansen at the season-ending Energy X Prix, though GZ remained involved with the series as an advisor and reserve.

“I love Carl’s genuine passion for motorsport and his contagious enthusiasm,” said GZ. “It feels even more electrified to be teaming up with Timo, his experience and attitude are the perfect ingredients for a great partnership. I can’t wait to join this awesome family on track and get started! In Carl’s words: ‘Oh yes, oh yes!'”

Scheider has worked for Extreme E since 2021 as a substitute driver if necessary and being the main course designer. In 2022, he took over for Bennett at XITE Energy Racing beginning at the Island X Prix, a move that quickly paid off when he and Tamara Molinaro finished second. Scheider was initially due to run the rest of the season with XITE but Ezequiel Pérez Companc instead filled in the #42 in Uruguay.

“Carl’s team is a super cool and the energy they bring to Extreme E alongside and their ambition and enthusiasm for motorsport is really infectious,” commented Scheider. “We are hopeful of a strong start right from the outset in NEOM. I’m excited to race in Saudi and get on track again, alongside Christine, for what promises to be an exciting season and I cannot wait to show what I can do this year.”

Carl Cox Motorsport, whose owner is an iconic disc jockey, is a new outfit for the 2023 season. Cox also operates a motorcycle and drag racing programme.

“We are delighted to welcome Timo and Christine to Carl Cox Motorsport for our first season in the Extreme E series,” Cox stated. “I followed Extreme E closely last season and could see that this was something that resonated strongly with me.

“When I announced I would launch a team in Extreme E, I said we would take on all that the series throws at us and be ‘in it to win it’. Having Timo and Christine behind the wheel ensures we are in position to do just that.”

CCM is the eighth team to confirm their driver pairing for 2023. The season begins on 11/12 March.