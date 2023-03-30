Hydro X Prix racing at Glenmuckloch coal mine

The site of the Hydro X Prix technically does not have much of a history with “hydro” power but will in the future. On Thursday, Extreme E announced the former Glenmuckloch open-pit coal mine in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, will host the X Prix on 13/14 May.

Glenmuckloch was closed after the collapsed of its owner ATH Resources before the land was acquired in 2013 with plans of converting it into a green energy site. After a decade of ironing out the details and trying to acquire funding, Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners joined the project as lead investor in 2022.

The location will specialise in Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH), a form of energy storage that uses water’s potential energy to pump between reservoirs and turbines. A wind farm is also planned.

“It’s always great to have a home event, and racing is Scotland is something I am really looking forward to,” said Andretti’s Catie Munnings, who visited the site with Kevin Hansen of Veloce Racing. “There’s always something unique about every Extreme E course but racing in a location like this which is close to home will be something special for me and the team.

“I’ve heard the track will be a combination of both fast sections on grass as well as drops into a quarry which will be really interesting to see. The Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E team have a lot to build on and we are more hungry than ever to achieve a result that we deserve.”

The race will be the first in Scotland and second in the United Kingdom after the 2021 Jurassic X Prix at the Bovington Training Area in England. XE had formed an agreement with the British government in 2021 to eventually race at Outer Hebrides, though it never occurred due to scheduling developments.

“Hosting Extreme E is a wonderful opportunity for Buccleuch and the local community,” stated Anna Fergusson, the Estate Director of Buccleuch’s Queensberry Estate. “Their commitment to the environment flows through everything they do, and using the sport to highlight local and international nature-based projects enables engagement on so many levels. For me, personally, recognising gender equality sends an incredibly positive message, which is important to recognise.”

The Hydro X Prix is the second round of 2023. The opener in Saudi Arabia in early March was won by Veloce and ACCIONA | Sainz.